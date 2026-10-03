Indiana Fever Fans Finally Get Support Against Unfounded Accusations

If one were to believe the internet, or some of the players in the WNBA, the Indiana Fever fan base is the boogeyman.

And this narrative has existed since Caitlin Clark entered the league in 2024, bringing a massive explosion in popularity with her.

In fact, in an interview with ESPN that year, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson said this about playing in Indianapolis:

"I dreaded being in Indiana, not because it was like the city or nothing, it was just like, I just don’t want no (expletive) to pop off."

But it was Wilson who popped off at a fan recently in the Fever's Game 2 victory over the Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and all because he pointed his finger in her direction.

The fan was found not to have violated the code of conduct and apparently was simply indicating he thought there was a foul on Wilson on the play, yet he was villainized by many in the immediate aftermath anyway.

This continues a pattern where an accusation is made against the Fever fan base, yet nothing of substance backs up any perceived transgressions.

And finally someone has said something in defense of the fanbase, Fever GM Amber Cox.

"The attacks on our fan base have no basis in reality and they need to stop, especially with members of the media...I'm talking about media who have never been to a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Every organization in the league, every organization throughout professional sports, all the way down to youth rec leagues, have to deal with occasional bad behavior from spectators. And anyone who crosses the line in an arena or online needs to be held accountable. Like I want to be really clear about that. There is a line, and people need to be held accountable if they cross it," Cox said.

"But here's the fact: we did not have one fan pointed out by a player who violated the WNBA code of conduct this season. Not one fan was removed from a game. We take this really seriously, and that is backed up by our security stats and the lived experiences of countless fans who we host at every game. We have fans from 57 countries and all 50 states attend home games and we drive global audience not only for the Fever but for the WNBA. And more than 35% of our fans are coming from outside of Indiana every game," she added.

"Our fans love this team. They're going to cheer, they're going to boo, and sometimes they might point. It's a home court advantage for a reason, and it's the same for the Pacers. And all of that is within the code of conduct. Fever games have always been about inclusivity. Sports are the ultimate unifier, and we want everyone to be a fan of the Fever and a fan of this league. Go Fever! Thank you," Cox concluded.

The Defense of Fever Fans Needed to Be Said

It's about time someone stood up in defense of the Fever fan base. I can't attest to what people say on social media, but as someone who has attended many sporting events over the years, and numerous Fever games, there is nothing about the atmosphere at Indiana's home games that is out of line from the support I see from fans of other teams.

Yet, that hasn't stopped them from being repeatedly accused of bad behavior, without the evidence ever backing it up. Wilson's Aces teammate Jackie Young also singled out a Fever fan at a game earlier this year. That fan was investigated as well, with no conduct violation found.

The WNBA even looked into allegations of fan misconduct following the season opener in 2025, also finding nothing.

This hasn't halted the character assassination, however, which often seems conveniently timed to when the Fever are blowing out their opponent and Clark is having a great game. And much of the narrative around the fan base exists as a knee-jerk backlash reaction to Clark's popularity in my opinion.

That's not to say there hasn't been ugliness on social media, or that it never exists in the stands. But to paint an entire fan base with a broad brush is out of line. It's also short-sighted given Clark is the most popular player and as a result the Fever are the most popular team. Because those fans are more likely to support other players and teams if they feel welcome.

Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud ignored that sentiment recently when she said Indiana needs to start "denouncing some s***," after Wilson's exchange with the fan, even though all he did was point.

And Brianna Turner, who played for the Fever last season, fired back at Cox's comments shortly after she made them.

"This is an unequivocally false statement. Players inside and outside the organization have repeatedly issued complaints with the Fever Fanbase. While it’s not all Indy fans, it’s certainly a trend. To say the attacks have "no basis in reality” is disingenuous," Turner posted.

This is an unequivocally false statement. Players inside and outside the organization have repeatedly issued complaints with the Fever Fanbase. While it’s not all Indy fans, it’s certainly a trend. To say the attacks have “no basis in reality” is disingenuous. https://t.co/OXMiVes1Tp — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) October 3, 2026

But once again this was said without any support or receipts. Sense a trend?

No player or person should be subjected to hate or anything out of pocket from spectators, or anyone. However, the same thing should go for the fans who support the Fever positively and with passion.

Because it's past time Fever fans stop being broadly characterized by the worst accusations made against them—ones that haven't been proven true.