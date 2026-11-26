There may be a reason to say not so fast on Allison Feaster becoming the next Indiana Fever general manager. Feaster had seemingly emerged as the frontrunner in recent days, but a new report indicates she is in contention for another high-profile position.

According to Ramona Shelburne and Alexa Philippou of ESPN, Feaster is being considered for the vacant WNBA commissioner role as well. Of course, Cathy Engelbert stepped down after the 2026 season. NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum had been reportedly set to occupy the role until a new commissioner is selected. However, apparently a couple of viable candidates have emerged—one being Feaster.

"One of the most prominent names still under consideration, according to multiple sources, is Allison Feaster," said the ESPN report.

The report noted that Feaster, who played 10 seasons in the WNBA and is currently a member of the Boston Celtics front office, remains under strong consideration for the Fever GM job as well, while the league continues to debate what qualities to prioritize in its next commissioner.

Obviously, this speaks to how highly Feaster is thought about in basketball circles. However, if she winds up as the leader in the clubhouse for the job of running the entire league, she clearly would not take over running the Fever.

Which leads to a natural question.

Who Will Be the Next Fever GM?

The Athletic initially cited three candidates for the role, while also mentioning that Clare Duwelius, current Unrivaled GM and a former member of the Minnesota Lynx front office, was considered for the position at one point.

"Among the list of candidates being considered is Sacramento Kings vice president of basketball operations and player personnel Phil Jabour, Boston Celtics vice president of team operations and organizational growth Allison Feaster and former Dallas Mavericks assistant general manager Matt Riccardi."

Since then, it was reported that Riccardi is no longer in the mix. That would leave Feaster and Jabour, though nothing further has linked the latter to the position as of yet.

An update on one of the candidates here: I'm told former Nets/Mavericks exec Matt Riccardi is no longer in the mix for the Fever GM job, and is focused on an NBA front office return. https://t.co/sTtpEnhNLH — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) November 23, 2026

The GM hire could still very well be one of the above names, but at this juncture the possibility that a dark horse candidate will be named must be accounted for.

It stands to reason that an announcement should be forthcoming, given whoever takes over has numerous key decisions to make. There remains the matter of whether Stephanie White will remain coach, Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham's looming free agency, and Caitlin Clark being eligible for a max contract extension.

With the holidays coming up, the college basketball season already underway (which impacts scouting for the WNBA Draft), and free agency set to start at the end of January, expect the new general manager to be revealed in the next couple of weeks (if not days).