Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston Surge in Latest WNBA All-Star Voting Return

It appears some balance has been restored to the WNBA universe. Many were caught off guard after the initial fan vote returns for the All-Star Game saw Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark sitting in fifth place. This is because she is clearly the most popular player in the league and has led All-Star voting since she entered the WNBA.

Clark trailed A'ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, teammate Aliyah Boston, and Breanna Stewart after the first round of votes was released. But now, upon the second round of voting returns coming out, Clark is only behind Boston.

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark have jumped up to first and second, respectively, in the second returns of fan voting for All-Star.



Boston was third and Clark was fifth in the first return last week.



The top five: pic.twitter.com/C6eXMcfohN — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 24, 2026

After the initial voting, Wilson was first with 308,249. Boston had 282,186 votes from the third spot, and Clark 253,602 in fifth.

Now Boston is first with 683,996, Clark is second with 670,510, and Wilson is third with 659,057.

The quick math shows Clark picked up 416,908 votes, while Boston added 401,810.

It stands to reason that Clark's massive fanbase was activated after initial voting had her in an unexpected spot, and that the majority of those voting for Clark would also be voting for Boston—since both players are members of the same team and are playing at an All-Star level.

The Fever as a whole are well represented in the voting, with Kelsey Mitchell coming in at 9th, Sophie Cunningham 15th, Lexie Hull 20th, Myisha Hines-Allen 22nd, and Monique Billings 29th in the latest returns released by the league.

Clark Has Also Picked Up Play Since Last All-Star Voting Return

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) rushes up the court Monday, June 22, 2026, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Phoenix Mercury, 86-77. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark's popularity and ability have never been in question, but she has still picked up on the court in addition to the fan ballots of late.

She has amassed at least 20 points and 5 assists in six consecutive contests, which is a WNBA record. Clark now sits at third in the league in scoring and second in assists as well.

This comes as she has improved her shooting efficiency, attacked the rim consistently, and displayed an increased proficiency from the midrange and an expanded layup package.

The Fever haven't had quite the season they had hoped for as of yet, but it certainly isn't due her play and Indiana sits at 10-7 overall. They have a chance to get rolling with two more winnable games at home before an eight-day break prior to the next one.

Expect Clark and Boston to garner more All-Star votes in the process, before they eventually take the floor for the festivities in Chicago.