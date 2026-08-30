Fever Star Kelsey Mitchell's Point Total Could Be Second to None

Kelsey Mitchell has gotten buckets all season for the Indiana Fever. This perhaps is summed up best by Mitchell having scored 20 or more points in a WNBA record 24 consecutive games.

But Mitchell has an opportunity to make another piece of WNBA scoring history as well—the most total points ever scored in a season.

That mark was set by Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson in 2024, when she tallied 1,021 points. Mitchell has 1001 through 40 games.

There is a catch, however: she is currently in a race with Wilson for this achievement. Wilson leads the WNBA in points per game at 26 ppg, with Mitchell right behind her at 25 ppg. However, Wilson has missed three games, while Mitchell has played in all of them.

Wilson sits at 962 points at this moment. Both players have four games remaining. So, as long as Mitchell scores 21 more points (which is a given) and isn't outscored by 40 or more points by Wilson over the remaining stretch (which would be nearly 10 points per game), then she will finish with the most total points in a season.

Of course, the WNBA has added games over the years, so all total records need that context.

Mitchell Has Been a Scorching Shooter

Not only is Mitchell putting up points in bunches, but she is doing so ridiculously efficiently. This is why her name has been mentioned in MVP talks, including the Fever pushing both Caitlin Clark and Mitchell for the award.

Mitchell currently leads the WNBA in three-point percentage at 45.5%, and that's while taking 6.7 per game, with some having a very high degree of difficulty. She's also shooting 51.3% from the floor overall.

Her true shooting percentage of 64.3% has her tied for the most efficient shooting season for 20-point per game scorer, per Jack Maloney of CBS Sports.

Mitchell's consistency has been remarkable. And her availability may be the most underrated aspect of her game. Mitchell is leading the team in minutes per game while having appeared in every contest.

Together, she and Clark are re-writing the record books for scoring by a WNBA duo. But what Mitchell has done is certainly worthy of individual recognition.

And if things continue at the current pace, she will sit alone atop the leaderboard when it comes to points scored in a single season, getting there while making it look easy.