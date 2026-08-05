Kelsey Mitchell Keeps Fever's WNBA Award Run Rolling

It hasn't even been a day since the last Indiana Fever player won a WNBA award, and yet it was announced that superstar shooting guard Kelsey Mitchell earned Eastern Conference Player of the Month for July.

Mitchell averaged 27.2 points per game during the month, and scored at least 20 in every game played, as she has topped that mark in 14 consecutive contests.

The announcement comes on the heels of her backcourt mate Caitlin Clark being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Clark was the Player of the Month in June, meaning the Fever backcourt went back-to-back with that distinction. Clark's Player of the Week was her second in a row, with Mitchell winning the week prior.

Since June 1, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell have dominated the league's awards.



Player of Month:

June - CLARK

July - MITCHELL



Player of Week:

J͟u͟n͟e͟

Mabrey

Stewart

CLARK

Citron

Mabrey

J͟u͟l͟y͟

MITCHELL

CLARK

CLARK



Totals:

Fever - 6

Rest of East - 4



(h/t @WBBTimeline) — Pat Boylan Fever/Pacers (@PatBoylanPacers) August 5, 2026

Fever coach Stephanie White was also named WNBA Coach of the Month, punctuating Indiana's recent award run.

Clark and Mitchell Have Been Unstoppable Together

Jun 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the awards weren't enough, the Fever's recent success speaks to just how effective Clark and Mitchell have been in tandem. Indiana was 8-2 in July and is pacing as the best offense in league history, both in terms of points per game and offensive rating.

This is in large part due to the collective efforts of the electric guard duo.

My backcourt is better than yours ❤️



Caitlin X Kelsey 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/VN3aBSAE1H — Lauren 🤟🏼 (@LaurenJBH1) August 5, 2026

Mitchell is second in the WNBA in scoring, while Clark ranks third. The two are combining to average 45.5 points every night. Clark is also second in the league and assists per game dishing out 8 dimes a contest. When adding in Mitchell's assists, the pair is contributing 10.7 assists to go with the gaudy point totals.

They are also doing so efficiently. Mitchell is shooting 50.2% from the floor and 43.8% from three, an absolutely torrid clip. That's probably why Clark said it feels like she never misses when emphasizing she wants the two to play together their entire careers at the WNBA All-Star Game.

Clark is also hitting at a strong clip, averaging a career-high percentage from both the floor overall and from deep, all while taking her threes from easily the furthest average distance. Both are north of 60% in True Shooting Percentage, which factors in two-point field goals, threes, and free throws.

Of course these awards are getting collected in pursuit of a championship trophy. Clark, Mitchell and company will get another chance to show how they stack up with the WNBA's best when they take on the defending champion Las Vegas Aces Thursday.