The Indiana Fever (17-10) are sitting strong at the fifth seed in the WNBA's overall standings following the All-Star break. The season now turns to the second half, and it won't get any easier for Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and company.

Things have undoubtedly been clicking on all cylinders for the Fever who are winners of eight of their last 11 games and currently lead the entire WNBA in scoring offense, but they have one of the most difficult remaining schedules of any playoff-seeking team. Their All-Star talent in Clark, Mitchell and Aliyah Boston will be put to the test, as will their newly revamped bench depth.

With 17 games remaining, here are some of the most important matchups that await the Fever.

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx

Jul 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) holds the ball as Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) plays defense in the second half during the Commissioner's Cup final at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fever have yet to face the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx this season and when they do meet it will undoubtedly make for a compelling matchup. The Fever will travel to Minnesota on August 2 for their first head-to-head meeting before facing each other on back-to-back games set for September 22 (at Indiana) and September 24 (at Minnesota) to close out the regular season.

A must-watch showdown will be the first meeting between Caitlin Clark and rookie sensation Olivia Miles. Both teams will likely put together high scoring affairs with the Lynx being second in the league in offensive scoring, trailing only the Fever.

Lynx star Napheesa Collier has made her highly anticipated return setting up a solid paint matchup with the Fever's three-time All-Star, Aliyah Boston. Natasha Howard, who played for the Fever during the 2025 season, is piecing together one of her best seasons and will face her former team for the first time. This game will bring intriguing matchups between star talent, but it will also likely carry crucial playoff seeding implications and give each team an idea of where they stand heading into the playoffs.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces

Jul 12, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) dribbles the ball against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last game against the Las Vegas Aces will happen early on to start the second half of the season on August 6. Indiana has yet to lose to the Aces in 2026 with one of those wins coming with Caitlin Clark in the lineup and one without her. The Fever dominated the Aces in their most recent matchup winning 109-75 behind a 27-point performance from Kelsey Mitchell.

Las Vegas is currently sitting in third place in the overall standings, and the Fever should could use another boost by going 3-0 in head-to-heads, which could help them for playoff seedings.

Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings

May 9, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball while Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fever will face the Dallas Wings two more times before the end of the regular season. Their next meeting will take place on August 14 in Indianapolis before the Fever head to Dallas on August 20 for their final head-to-head matchup.

The Wings got the best of the Fever in the 2026 regular season opener in Indianapolis, but the Fever are currently playing their best basketball. These upcoming games against Dallas will serve as a litmus test of just how far Indiana has come since then.

It's always an intriguing game to watch when Caitlin Clark goes head-to-head with Paige Bueckers, who have both stolen the show since joining the league and are clear fan favorites. The Fever hope that their growth since their first meeting with the Wings will help them gain some critical ground and surpass them in the standings.

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty

Jul 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball while New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The current series between the Fever and the New York Liberty sits even at 1-1. Their final two meetings will take place on August 11 (at Indiana) and on August 22 (at New York). Indiana overcame a double-digit deficit to beat the Liberty 108-88 in their July 18 meeting anchored by yet another massive performance from Kelsey Mitchell who tallied 33-points in the contest.

The Liberty's early season victory over the Fever came during Commissioner's Cup play, which resulted in the Fever missing out on the championship game against the Las Vegas Aces. Although the Liberty currently trail the Fever in the standings and have struggled as of late, they're still very much on their heels and any slip-up could see New York surpass them down the stretch.