Lexie Hull Is Proving to Be Worth Every Penny for Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever's starting lineup is proving to be objectively stronger with Lexie Hull in it.

The Fever re-signed Hull, who is in her fifth season, to a two-year $1.6 million deal locking her in through the 2027 season.

Despite facing an early injury (hamstring) that forced her to sit out in each of the Fever's preseason games, Hull hasn't missed a beat once she was able to ramp up her minutes.

In her most impressive performance, which came against the Portland Fire, Hull tallied 16 points, was a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc and shot a flawless 100% from the field. She was also a +25 in the plus-minus category, further attesting to her significant impact.

Lexie Hull just had the 2nd most efficient 15+ point game in WNBA HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/Tedpks2XKQ — Real App (@realapp) May 21, 2026

Hull has also shown that she plays better under pressure and even more so when her role is heavier. For instance, during the Fever's deep playoff run in 2025 where they were depleted with injuries, Hull elevated her offensive production. Her scoring average jumped from 7.2 points per game to 10.3 during the playoff stretch, establishing her as one of the team's most clutch performers. Her impact on the team is evident in several key areas.

Lexie Hull is One of the Fever's Biggest Difference Makers

After signing her new contract, Hull is showing why she is worth every penny of it. Her wing versatility and solid point of attack defense forces Indiana to find ways to keep her on the floor - more specifically when stars Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell are playing alongside her. The fact that Hull is one of the best floor spacers opens up scoring lanes for the team's primary playmakers.

When opposing teams decide to swarm any of the Fever's guards, Hull's elite 3-point range, where she's shot 40% over the last two seasons, gives them another scoring option. Speaking of three-point shots, Hull thrives when shooting from the corner and is only second to Marina Mabrey this season in offensive net points in this category (+7.4).

According to WNBA Advanced Stats, in five games where Hull, Clark and Mitchell have all been on the floor together, the Fever are averaging 29.8 points in 11.5 minutes. In four games where Hull has been with Monique Billings and Clark, their rotation has averaged 24 points in 11 minutes. The impact doesn't stop there as many of the Fever's most successful statistical player combinations feature Hull.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrates a 3-pointer Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 77-60. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the other side of things, Hull's lockdown defense capabilities also can't be overlooked. She's their anchor on the perimeter and doesn't shy away from matching up against the top players on the opposition. This season when Hull has been on the floor, the Fever allow 6.5 fewer points per 100 possessions.

Her gritty and resilient traits cause problems for any opposing offense. Hull is a tenacious on-ball defender and being able to absorb contact had her as one of the league leaders in offensive fouls drawn last season.

Don't let her early season injury overshadow the fact that Hull is one of the Fever's most dependable players. Last season, she played in all 44 games and has shown this season that after a minor setback, she can quickly jump back into game speed.