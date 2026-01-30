Unrivaled’s Best Lineups Reveal a Common Indiana Fever Theme

The Indiana Fever have arguably the strongest core in the WNBA moving forward. That foundation is built around consecutive No. 1 overall picks — Aliyah Boston in 2023 and Caitlin Clark in 2024 — along with franchise cornerstone Kelsey Mitchell and high-energy contributor Lexie Hull.

Three of those four players (with Clark being the exception) are currently taking part in the Unrivaled offseason 3x3 league—complete with a common theme.

Sports Illustrated's Dan Falkenheim put together a ranking of the top performing Unrivaled lineups, and the participating members of the Fever were all a part of their team's best group, excluding Aari McDonald who is out with injury.

For Phantom BC, the top trio is Boston, Kelsey Plum and Tiffany Hayes with a +27.5 Net Rating (the difference in points scored and points allowed per 100 possessions). Boston has been a standout at Unrivaled thus far, and it comes as no surprise that she and Plum have thrived as a pick-and-roll duo.

Rose BC's best unit is Hull, Azura Stevens and Chelsea Gray at +24.7. Despite struggling with her shooting and not getting as many minutes as some of her teammates, it's clear Hull's intangible impact through hustle is helping pace her Unrivaled squad.

Hive BC has not fared as well, and its top lineup of Mitchell, Ezi Magbegor and Sonia Citron has a -14.4 Net Rating. However, Mitchell has notched the game-winner in both of Hive's victories.

Fever Look to Keep Core Together

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) and guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) celebrate after scoring against the Las Vegas Aces during Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there is plenty of action at Unrivaled, WNBA business is currently paused. But if and when a new CBA can be agreed to, the Fever will have to get to work in order to keep the aforementioned core group together.

Both Clark and Boston are under contract still, but Mitchell will be a free agent and the organization has made it clear re-signing her is the top priority of the offseason. While Hull is a restricted free agent, meaning Indiana can keep her by matching any offer she receives.

So, chances are pretty good the Fever will be able to run it back with the foundation that was able to withstand a litany of injuries to make it just one game from the WNBA Finals, and Indiana should only improve through any additions and the return of a healthy Clark.

In the meantime, Boston, Hull and Mitchell will continue to look to help boost their Unrivaled clubs.

