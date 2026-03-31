Caitlin Clark’s Comments Make It Clear Fever Are All-In on 2026

Caitlin Clark was not shy in addressing where the Indiana Fever stand when working as an analyst for NBC's NBA coverage Sunday.

Clark touched on a bevy of topics during her second appearance in the broadcaster role but when host Maria Taylor brought up the 2026 WNBA season as it relates to the Fever, Clark said two things that made it very clear she believes the franchise is ready to go all-in.

First, Clark mentioned how keeping her backcourt partner Kelsey Mitchell is priority number one for the team in free agency.

"You know, our first priority is to sign Kelsey Mitchell back. She was first-team All-WNBA last year; she's kind of my running mate in the backcourt. She makes it really easy for me," she stated.

This is significant not only because it makes it apparent where Clark stands when it comes to bringing Mitchell back, but also due to what it means for the salary cap.

Mitchell is in line to benefit big-time from the new WNBA CBA and should command a max deal in free agency. That could come from the Fever via the core designation (which would mean a one-year $1.4 million supermax deal) or on a longer-term agreement depending on the route the parties might choose.

Such a deal would have ripple effects given Aliyah Boston is now max-eligible this offseason and Clark will be next year, so the three cornerstones would occupy nearly 50% of the cap in 2026 and more than half going forward if Mitchell is inked beyond one season.

Clark also noted how the Fever have championship expectations.

"I think we're gonna be the favorite to win it all. I think it adds a little pressure, but that's what you love about it. But we've got a great squad, great coach, great support staff. So, super excited," Clark said.

Fever Shouldn't Shy Away From Title Expectations

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7), Caitlin Clark (22) and Kelsey Mitchell (0) take a photo before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regardless of what the odds say, the Fever should have championship goals. They have an advantage over many other WNBA teams entering a free agency period where more than 100 players will be on the market—that being that Clark and Boston are both under contract.

Assuming Mitchell indeed does stay in Indiana, their core trio is already the foundation of a contender. Decisions will have to be made in filling out the rest of the roster, which includes the statuses of key contributors like Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham. However, it's hard to foresee a reality where the Fever don't enter the year with a title-ready squad on paper.

Of course, last year Indiana made it within a game of the WNBA Finals despite being ravaged by injuries, including to Clark. So perhaps the team's star point guard is simply stating the obvious when it comes to what the expectations should be for 2026.