Caitlin Clark’s Connection With Rookie Makayla Timpson Has Fever Fans Salivating
All of the Indiana Fever’s drafted rookies have officially landed in Indianapolis and wasted no time getting to work in the lab alongside Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. As expected (and eagerly anticipated), the team dropped a hype video giving fans an early glimpse at what could be brewing for this season with the squad's potential new additions.
But there’s one rookie Fever fans have been especially eager to see in action…Makayla Timpson. Snagged at No. 19 in the WNBA Draft, the former Florida State forward, who boasts an impressive 6’10” wingspan, has generated plenty of excitement, with this footage only fueling the fire. Particularly when it comes to the possible fit between Timpson and Clark.
One fan exclaimed, “bro, look at her put that wingspan to use… im about to cry dawg.”
That reaction wasn't the only supporter left slack-jawed about Timpson’s sky-high reach as CCFC (Caitlin Clark Fan Club) notable, Ken Swift remarked, “She Stretch Armstronged to catch this pass and I’m here for it.”
The comments were in reference to a lob pass from Clark that could easily have gone past someone with, say a 6’9” wingspan, so the catch generated a ton of buzz. Having the ability to tower over rival teams is an invaluable asset in the WNBA, and Timpson's talent has the Fever faithful taking notice.
Timpson wasn’t the only one putting work in as her fellow draftees, Bree Hall and Yvonne Ejim were also in the mix showing-off their moves. And if this first glimpse is any indication, these rookies will spearhead quite a competitive training camp.
However, regardless of how the battle for a roster spot shakes out, Fever fans couldn't help but salivate at what could prove to be a long-term connection between Clark and a rim running Timpson.