Caitlin Clark's Reunion With Ex-Fever Teammate Before Valkyries Game Warms Hearts

The Indiana Fever's July 9 home game against the Golden State Valkyries is significant for star guard Caitlin Clark for several reasons. Not only is she making her return to the court after missing the past five games with a groin injury, but she also has great relationships with several Valkyries players.

The most notable of which is second-year player Kate Martin, with whom Clark is best friends after the two spent four seasons playing together at the University of Iowa. But that isn't the only one of Clark's former teammates who are on the Valkyries roster, as Temi Fagbenle (who was on the Fever for Clark's rookie 2024 season) is also on their team.

Fagbenle was selected by the Valkyries after the Fever didn't protect her in Golden State's Expansion Draft back in December.

Fagbenle made an Instagram post in the wake of the Valkyries selecting her, thanking the Fever and showing some of her highlights with Indiana. Clark commented on the post writing, "Love ya tem! Gonna miss you❤️".

Fagbenle was not active during the first time these two teams played on June 19. Therefore, Wednesday marked the first opportunity where she and Clark (and the rest of her former Fever teammates) could reunite. And a video of Fagbenle and Clark sharing a hug and speaking before the game began is surfacing on social media.

X user @52Lowkeykid posted a video of Clark and Fagbenle embracing with the caption, "TEMI MY SHAYLAAAAAAAA". After their hug, Clark and Fagbenle shared a couple of laughs and looked to be chatting.

It will be fun for Fever fans to see these two competing on the court Wednesday.

Recommended Reading: