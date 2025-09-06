Caitlin Clark Screams at Fever vs Sky Referees About Lexie Hull's Bloody Lip

The Indiana Fever are facing the Chicago Sky for the fifth and final time of the 2025 WNBA season on September 5. Unfortunately for women's basketball fans, both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are not taking part in the game, which has taken a lot of excitement and enthusiasm away from the contest.

Clark will be out for the rest of this season because she ran out of time to return to the court after suffering a groin and then an ankle injury, and Reese had been suspended for Friday's game because she has tallied too many technical fouls this season.

While this contest may be without some of the fanfare that would have come with Clark and Reese on the court, it's still an absolutely crucial game, given the playoff implications for the Fever. And the Fever are playing with a ton of grit and intensity, which is showing on the face of ultra-tough Indiana wing, Lexie Hull.

Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) shoots a free throw against the Golden State Valkyries during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Calls Out Lexie Hull's Bloody Lip to WNBA Referees

Lexie Hull has had a brutal go of things over the past several weeks. This includes her getting elbowed in the face by Minnesota Lynx All-Star Kayla McBride on August 24 and then clashing heads with Seattle Storm All-Star Gabby Williams one game later (which left her with a pair of black eyes that have since gone viral).

And that isn't the end of Hull wearing her display of toughness on her face, as she was left with a bloody lip at one point during Friday's game.

Hill was driving to the basket for a layup in the first quarter when she was smacked in the face by Sky center Kamilla Cardoso. Despite Hull falling to the ground and immediately grabbing her face, the referees didn't call a foul.

It soon became apparent that Hull's lip was bleeding. And during the next pause in the action, Hull had someone on the Fever's staff come over to wipe some of the blood off.

The game's ION broadcast camera then panned to Caitlin Clark, who was sitting on the bench. She then appeared to yell to the referees, "She’s bleeding, she got hit right in the face!”

X user @nosyone4 posted a video of Clark yelling while Hull is having her lip wipes off.

caitlin yelling “she’s bleeding she got hit right in the face” at the ref while chloe bibby contemplates her life lmfao pic.twitter.com/3tApBEtzLj — correlation (@nosyone4) September 6, 2025

It's staggering to see just how much physical wear and tear Hull has gone through this year. Then again, the same can be said for the Fever's entire roster.

