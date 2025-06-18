Caitlin Clark Screams at Sun Bench After Fever Logo Three Over Flagrant Foe

The Indiana Fever's June 17 victory over the Connecticut Sun contained a ton of extracurricular activity between star guard Caitlin Clark and second-year Sun player Jacy Sheldon, who have a long history of competing against dating back to their college days.

At one point in the second quarter, Clark and Sheldon nearly had technical fouls called on them after a feisty exchange that came after Sheldon had overly physical defense over No. 22.

While nothing came of that fracas, tensions reached a boiling point in the third quarter, when Sheldon poked Clark in the eye after more tough defense. This prompted a shoving match between them two, which ended up with Clark getting shoved to the ground by Sheldon's Sun teammate, Marina Mabrey.

Marina Mabrey shoves Caitlin Clark to the floor pic.twitter.com/bLiXgKAf8U — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 18, 2025

While most watching believed Mabrey would be ejected, her, Clark, and Sun veteran Tina Charles all got technical fouls while Sheldon's initial eye-poke foul on Clark was upgraded to a flagrant 1.

However, Clark ultimately got the last laugh, as she drained a logo three-pointer over Sheldon with a few minutes remaining in the game, which cemented Indiana's win. After making the shot (which was right in front of the Sun bench), Clark flexed and began screaming at the opposing team while getting back on defense.

Since a timeout was called, Clark took this opportunity to run around the court and fire her home crowd up.

X user @ericaf455 posted a video of this moment with the caption, "Clark hits a three over Sheldon and gives the CT bench a piece of her mind. Let’s go!!!"

Clark hits a three over Sheldon and gives the CT bench a piece of her mind. Let’s go!!! pic.twitter.com/a4VLN4Fnhm — ericaf455❤️💛💙🤍 (@ericaf455) June 18, 2025

And that wasn't the end of the tension between these two teams, either.

