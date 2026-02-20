Caitlin Clark Sparks Fever Return Buzz With 2-Words

Caitlin Clark provided a glimpse of an on-court Indiana Fever reunion via a photo she shared from a Miami workout with several of her teammates.

It's no secret that the Fever are a tight-knit group and this offseason gathering from the site of Unrivaled serves as further proof.

Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull previously posted pictures to social media confirming that Clark was in Miami, where Boston, Hull, Kelsey Mitchell, Aari McDonald (who is out injured), and Makayla Timpson (who is in the development pool) are taking part in Unrivaled action.

However, the leisurely nature of the snapshots, which were taken on a boat, didn't lend themselves to business trip. That is until Clark shared a photo herself.

Clark posted an image on her Instagram story featuring all of the Fever players participating in Unrivaled and several of Indiana's coaches—including head coach Stephanie White—gathered in a gym at the University of Miami.

Her caption was simply: "squadddd work," with the implication being that the team was getting in some reps together on the court.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL



Fever working out together in FL!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lteGBzjZ6I — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) February 19, 2026

This naturally led to excitement from Fever fans, knowing that the team is preparing in earnest for the 2026 season, and of course for the prospects of what the squad could look like with a returning and fully healthy Clark.

RELATED: New Caitlin Clark On-Court Footage Has Fever Fans Saying the Same Thing

Clark has made her anticipation for getting back to WNBA action clear through several recent peeks into her preparation, the latest coming complete with several of her Fever teammates.

Indiana Fever Season Hinges on WNBA CBA

Sep 14, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White reacts after being called for a technical foul as forward Aliyah Boston (7) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) stand behind against the Atlanta Dream in the fourth quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Of course, any excitement around the return of Clark and the Fever is tempered a bit due to the current stall in WNBA collective bargaining negotiations.

The 2026 season is in danger of being delayed if an agreement is not reached soon, with tons of business still to conduct before the Fever's regular season would commence on May 9.

RELATED: Indiana Fever Face Big Decisions Once WNBA CBA Is Done

Clark publicly expressed confidence that a deal would get done during her debut as an NBA analyst on NBC, and her recent posts showing anticipation for the 2026 campaign reflect that same optimism. Being in Miami — where many of the league’s biggest names are competing in Unrivaled — could also provide an opportunity to connect with peers as negotiations continue.

But the one thing that is certain is Clark has reunited with several of her Fever teammates, creating buzz amongst fans and a clamoring for the CBA to get done so that the squad can return to the floor in an official capacity.