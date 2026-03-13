Sophie Cunningham Calls Out Caitlin Clark Over Cookies

Indiana Fever fans have surely heard about star guard Caitlin Clark's affinity for cookies.

It seems like seldom more than a few months will go by before the subject of Clark and her confectionery cravings makes headlines.

A recent example of this came when NBA legend LeBron James said, "I had to sacrifice something [when he was injured earlier this season], and I actually did two things that I very [much] love. And that is drinking wine, and my chocolate chip cookies for dessert. I completely took it out," during a February 17 episode of his "Mind the Game" podcast

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This prompted a response from Clark, who commented, "I’d rather retire than do this. This is why he’s him" on the @espn Instagram account's video of LeBron's comments.

For what it's worth, LeBron offered up his own response to what Clark said by noting, "I saw that. When [my discipline] started, I don't know. But it has been there for quite a while. And she’s disciplined as well. And I guarantee if she had to give up something in order to get her back on the floor, she’d do it as well."

📲| LeBron on seeing Caitlin Clark’s comment:



“I saw that — Um, but she’s disciplined as well. And I guarantee if she had to give up something in order to get her back on the floor, she’d do it as well.” pic.twitter.com/2VhNrcAtNz — m!ch | cc gloww (@clarkmode_) February 21, 2026

The hope is that Clark won't have to cut anything out to get back on the floor because she won't be all the floor in the first place this season.

Sophie Cunningham Shares Caitlin Clark Baking Complaint

Sophie Cunningham has another hope for Clark that pertains to her baking abilities, which she revealed during a conversation with Sports Illustrated that was published on their X account on March 13.

"I'm about to get on her, because she can bake. I will give her that credit, and her cookies are amazing. But, how often she bakes is not enough for me. I need it more frequently. " Cunningham said.

When asked whether she has any requests, Cunningham thought for a moment before adding, "I am so much of a red velvet girl. I love an angel food cake. An apple pie is good. But I think that she's just, all the cookies she makes are really good. So, honestly, just like a solid chocolate chip cookie. Oatmeal raisin would be good. I have so many things that she needs to get done for me."

Regardless of whether Clark becomes a more prolific baker, Cunningham will have to return to Indiana this season if she's going to benefit from it.