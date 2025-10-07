Ex-Fever Guard's Show of Caitlin Clark Respect Should Be WNBA Standard

The relationship that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark had with veteran guard Erica Wheeler during Clark's rookie 2024 campaign was one of the more wholesome storylines during last year's WNBA season.

When speaking about helping Clark acclimate to the Fever a few weeks after she got drafted there, Wheeler said, "For me, I just wanted to get ahead of it, because I know this transition is tough... And I think oftentimes people forget I'm a great person before a basketball player. So, for me as a big sister, I'm gonna take the first step. Just let [Clark] know we're here, we got you. Whatever you need from me as your vet and even in the same position, I got you," per an article from Fastbreak On SI.

"So, it's just welcoming to me, because she's a high-caliber player. Her actions are not selfish at all. She wants to learn. She wants to be a family and I'm like a big sister to you," Wheeler continued.

While these two weren't afraid of teasing and joking around with each other, Clark also shared a lot of praise for Wheeler throughout the season and was appreciative of the warm welcome and veteran leadership she offered.

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) and Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler (17) react during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Erica Wheeler's Caitlin Clark Jersey Frame Speaks Volumes

Wheeler signed a contract with the Seattle Storm this past offseason, which ended her tenure with the Fever. However, Wheeler still holds her relationship with Clark in high regard, which was shown by an Instagram post she made on October 6 that showed off her personal weight room.

Wheeler has multiple jerseys framed on one wall of this weight room. And many fans have noted that there was a Clark jersey hanging up there, which has made waves on social media.

Erica has Caitlin’s jersey up in her home gym. 😍 pic.twitter.com/RES9M6RUC3 — Jess (@FeverBandwagon) October 7, 2025

One of the biggest narratives regarding Clark's first two seasons in the WNBA is that many league veterans have been reluctant to credit Clark for her impact on women's basketball growth. In fact, many feel like there has been unnecessary hostility on the court from these veterans toward No. 22, especially during her rookie season.

But the love and respect Wheeler has shown Clark, both when she was her Fever teammate and when they were opponents, should have been how every WNBA veteran was treating the 23-year-old. And this framed jersey serves as an apt reminder of that.

Perhaps Wheeler and Clark's paths on the court will cross in the future. In the meantime, hopefully Wheeler's example can be adopted by some of her more begrudging peers.

