Fever Star Lexie Hull Shows Caitlin Clark Sweet Shoe Support
Indiana Fever fans loved seeing the relationship that Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull built during the 2024 WNBA season. While this didn't necessarily result in the Fever succeeding on the court (although Indiana's 20-20 regular season record and ensuing postseason appearance was the franchise's best campaign in about a decade), these two becoming close off the court provided a lot of great content for fans to consume during the season and offseason alike.
And most thought that this friendship would translate to even better success on the court in 2025. Unfortunately, that didn't ultimately turn out the way many expected, given that Clark only played in 13 regular season games because of several injuries.
But Close not being able to compete didn't keep Hull from having a breakout season. Not only were her 7.2 points per game the most she has scored in a single season to this point, but the grit and tenacity Hull displayed (which included her suffering several bumps and bruises), combined with her suffocating defense against the league's best wing players in the postseason, earned her a ton of respect.
Lexie Hull Speaks on Caitlin Clark's Eventual Nike Signature Shoe
There's no question that Hull's profile has been heightened considerably because of her friendship with Clark and her playing for the Fever. And this was shown by Hull taking Sole Retriever on a video tour of her closet and Fever locker room on October 24, where she showed off several aspects of her sneaker repertoire.
At one point in the video (which was posted to Sole Retriever's X account), Hull was asked who she thought the next WNBA player to receive a signature shoe would be.
"I think Caitlin should be the next to get a signature shoe," Hull responded. As she surely knows, Nike announced that Clark's debut signature shoe will be released at some point in 2026.
Hull was then asked whether she'll be wearing Clark's signature shoe once it does release.
"I will be wearing them, for sure," Hull said.
Hull is known for being relatively soft spoken, especially when contrasted with Clark and one of her other superstar teammates, Sophie Cunningham (with whom she often gets called a twin). However, she's clearly leaving no secret about whether she's going to be wearing Clark's new shoes, which is to be expected given how close these two have become.
It will be fun to see which other WNBA players lace Clark's signature sneaker up once they release next year.
Recommended Reading:
Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.Follow GrvntYoung