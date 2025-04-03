Indiana Fever Drops Highly Anticipated Aliyah Boston Workout Video
Aliyah Boston has had a busy WNBA offseason. Boston participated in Unrivaled’s inaugural year for the Vinyl Basketball Club, which made it to the championship game, but ultimately fell short against the Rose. In between games, she even stepped off the court to provide insights as an analyst for the women’s NCAA Big Ten Tournament.
Now back in Indianapolis, Boston wasted no time getting to work with development coach Keith Porter. And the Indiana Fever dropped a highly anticipated workout video of Boston getting down to business upon her return.
It starts by capturing Boston's playful nature as she strikes a pose for the camera, then quickly shifts to her locking in and showing off her floater and mid-range game.
If you look closely, you can even spot cameos from Fever teammates Brianna Turner and Lexie Hull. Hull is also back with the team after her stint in Unrivaled, where she returned as a champion with Rose BC—Boston’s finals foe. But there’s no hard feelings, as Boston jokingly took to social media after the defeat, asking Hull to take her to dinner with her title winnings.
The Fever often tease fans by releasing short versions of workout videos before expanding them into longer, more detailed glimpses of player development. If that’s the case here, it would be exciting to see Boston working on her 3-point shot. Adding that to her arsenal could make her an even bigger threat against the towering WNBA centers she’ll face in the paint.
Who knows where we’ll see the Fever center next? Her alma mater, South Carolina, will compete in the women’s NCAA Final Four against the Texas Longhorns in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Friday. So it's a solid bet we might catch a glimpse of Boston cheering on her former team—or calling out the refs—from the sidelines.