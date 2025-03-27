Fever Fans Thrilled to See Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull Back in the Lab
It's no secret that Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull developed quite a bond during Clark's rookie season with the team. But it's been a while since we've seen them regularly interact, aside from some ribbing on social media.
That's because Clark has stayed out of the spotlight during the WNBA offseason, working on her game behind the scenes. While Hull is fresh off winning the inaugural Unrivaled championship with her Rose BC team.
But with the Unrivaled season concluded and the 2025 WNBA campaign approaching, Hull is back at the Fever facility and the franchise shared some footage of her putting in work on her game. And of course fans were quick to notice the cameos made by Clark, who has seemingly been extremely active training with the Fever staff.
Said Fever fans can hardly contain their excitement around any bit of content from the team amid the long offseason, and the same was the case for the video centered around Hull. With many chiming in to express how thrilled they were to see Clark and Hull back in the lab (along with new teammate Brianna Turner).
"A clip of the workout with the Fever girls! The CC to Lexie connection looks good! Thank you Fever admin/social media team!," wrote @ericaf455 on X.
While another fan added, "That is why CC on another level. I swear she lives in the gym. Where ever she goes people say when they see her she in the gym. Everyone of these videos she seems to appear in it somewhere. Also glad Lexie getting in work and Bri. She has been a great surprise so far."
A third simply stated, "We are SO back!".
That sentiment seems to sum up the excitement around the Fever at the moment. With anticipation steadily rising to see them back on the basketball court in actual game action.