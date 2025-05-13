Indiana Fever Make Final Roster Cut Before 2025 WNBA Season
After the Indiana Fever announced that they had cut three players last week (Bree Hall, who was the team's No. 20 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, veteran guard Jillian Alleyne, and forward Yvonne Ejim, who was the No. 33 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft), it became clear that they would likely cut one more player before the 2025 regular season began.
All indications were that this final cut would come down to 26-year-old guard Jaelyn Brown or Makayla Timpson, who was the Fever's first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft (No. 19 overall). And given how highly Stephanie White and other members of the Fever had been speaking of Timpson, it seemed likely that she was going to make the team.
And this is exactly what has happened, as it was announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Fever have waived Jaelyn Brown.
Brown spent the 2024 season with the Dallas Wings, appearing in 14 games and averaging 2.6 points in 10.1 minutes per game. She was then traded to the Fever as part of a four-team trade in February 2025 that included Sophie Cunningham coming to the Fever from the Phoenix Mercury and NaLyssa Smith going to the Wings.
With Brown now being waived, this means that the Fever will enter the season with 11 players instead of the maximum 12 allowed by the WNBA. This is so they would not be over the cap threshold once the season began.
This also officially means that Makayla Timpson has made the Fever's final roster, which will make many fans happy.