Lexie Hull Pokes Fun at Caitlin Clark About Physical Appearance

When Caitlin Clark was drafted by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, there were some questions among her fans about how she'd adapt to this new locker room full of players she'd never competed with before.

Clark was fresh off four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes, where she spent every day playing alongside her best friends like Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall. Therefore, fans were hopeful that Clark could find new friendships on this Fever team.

And she quickly did so, especially with Lexie Hull. These two individuals seemed to gravitate towards each other quickly and had become close friends by the time the season ended, even spending time off the court together in Indianapolis. This friendship was further strengthened in 2025, and what had been a duo was expanded to a trio with the addition of Sophie Cunningham, who was traded to Indiana in the offseason.

This "Tres Leches" trio has shared many hilarious moments, with Hull and Cunningham even serving as Clark's celebrity caddies during a LPGA Pro-Am event earlier this month. And like most great friendships, these three have no problem teasing each other at times.

Nov 12, 2025; Belleair, Florida, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and guard Lexie Hull (10) look on as guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays in the Annika Pro-Am golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lexie Hull Quips At Caitlin Clark After Physical Appearance Comments

These three Fever players love bantering back and forth on social media. One example of this came when Clark posted several Fever 2025 media day photos on Instagram on May 1 with the caption, "We are so back… YEAR 2❤️‍🔥".

The post's top comment was from Cunningham, who wrote, "the tan will come… everything else is perf👸🏻🔥".

Clark quickly got her revenge. Cunningham also made a May 1 Instagram post, which featured photos of her and Hull. The post was captioned, "seeing double?"

Clark has the top comment, writing, "Little less tanning. A little more bball ladies".

caitlin got her revenge so fast 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bXmWaASDc6 — correlation (@nosyone4) May 2, 2025

Hull was interviewed by PEOPLE magazine on November 29 and offered her own response to Clark's tanning comments.

"She definitely jokes about it," Hull said about Clark wanting to tan with her. She then added that CC will "make comments here and there, but it's all in good fun."

She also added that Clark, "could probably use a little sun herself!"

Jokes aside, Hull noted that, "[Clark is] one of my best friends on the team, and it’s been amazing growing together and chasing the same goals. We just have such a natural connection. We push each other in practice but also have so much fun, it’s a good balance of competitiveness and friendship."

Lexie Hull Teases Teammate Caitlin Clark About Tanning: 'She Could Probably Use a Little Sun, Too!' (Exclusive) https://t.co/F9JbFusmVe — People (@people) November 29, 2025

Hull also said fans can expect to see Clark at her wedding, which sounds like it will arrive in 2026.

That gives Fever fans another thing to look forward to next year.

