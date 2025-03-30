Paige Bueckers Joins Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell Company With NCAA Tournament Feat
Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell comprise the most potent backcourt in the WNBA. But before they were striking fear into Indiana Fever opponents, they also lit it up in college.
This has been made apparent by various statistical marks displayed throughout the NCAA season. Notably, when JuJu Watkins passed Caitlin Clark for points scored through two college seasons, it was Kelsey Mitchell's name on top of the list with the record.
And now the two Fever guards are statistically relevant once again in the NCAA Tournament after UConn's Paige Bueckers put up a monster performance in a win over Oklahoma to lead the Huskies to the Elite Eight.
Bueckers registered more than 40 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 made 3-pointers in the contest, which led to the popular StatMamba X account sharing the most recent players to reach those thresholds. And rather unsurprisingly, Clark and Mitchell were the last two to do so.
Of course, Clark dominated at the collegiate level at Iowa in nearly every way possible and cleared those respective numbers in the same NCAA Tournament game in 2024 and twice in 2023. Mitchell achieved the feat at Ohio State back in 2016.
The two Fever superstars are not done etching their names in the record books, though now it is taking place at the professional level. Clark and Mitchell are guaranteed to continue putting up numbers in bunches once the 2025 WNBA season begins, much to the chagrin of opposing squads taking on the stacked Indiana Fever.