Sophie Cunningham Has No Hesitation Swerving Caitlin Clark's Pregame Outfits

While Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark wasn't on the court during her team's improbable run to the WNBA semifinals in 2025, she still managed to get attention by what she was up to on the sidelines throughout the postseason.

One example of this was when Clark wore black Nike Air Force shoes during the Fever's September 26 home game against the Atlanta Dream. Fever insider Scott Agness posted an X video of Clark on the sidelines sporting her Nike shoes (which some thought had become something of a good luck charm) pregame.

Her teammate, Aliyah Boston, seemed to be a fan of the sneakers, as she could be heard in the video saying, “Black forces? Oh, I'm scared! I'm scared! Oh, you mean business, h*** yeah."

Sophie Cunningham then walked up behind her two teammates, prompting Clark to conduct a dance for her while Boston continued hyping up Clark's shoes.

"She’s a threat. These refs better watch out. She’s gonna be stepping today," Boston said.

The video then showed Cunningham coming over to Boston and saying, "With the black socks? Awful, dude."

“She means business,” Aliyah Boston says. pic.twitter.com/FNLau46bgd — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) September 16, 2025

Sophie Cunningham Answers Question About Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull's Tunnel Outfits

Clark probably isn't used to her fashion decisions getting criticized, as she typically gets a lot of positive feedback for the outfits she wears before Fever games. However, she isn't the only Indiana player who gets praised for her pregame outfits, as her teammate Lexie Hull (who is the third part of the "Tres Leches" trio along with Xlark and Cunningham) also gets a lot of love for her fits.

In fact, Hull and Cunningham went viral for posing together before the Fever's May 17, 2025, WNBA season opener game against the Chicago Sky.

Cunningham clearly holds Hull's wardrobe in high regard, which was shown by her answer to a question during a rapid-fire Q&A with Self Magazine that was posted on their Instagram account on November 25. The first question Cunningham got asked was whether she'd get into an on-court fight with a referee or a coach.

"I think everyone could answer that for me," Cunningham answered with a laugh, surely alluding to her notorious distaste for WNBA referees.

The next question was whether she's switch pregame tunnel outfits with Caitlin Clark or Lexie Hull.

"Lexie," Cunningham said with no hesitation and a look on her face that the choice was obvious.

Perhaps it's less about not liking Clark's outfits and more about what Hull has to offer.

