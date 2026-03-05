Sophie Cunningham Reveals Blunt Dating Rule About Height

Sophie Cunningham has never been afraid to speak her mind, especially when she's able to do so within the comfort of her own platform.

This platform is usually Cunningham's "Show Me Something" podcast, which has seen a lot of success since it launched in the middle of 2025. Given that both Cunningham and the podcast's co-host, West Wilson (who have known each other since high school, as both grew up in Missouri) are single and outspoken, their dating lives are often discussed.

This has created many hilarious moments on the show, and it has provided valuable insight about what modern dating might be like for people who are always in the public eye.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) arrives to the arena. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Sophie Cunningham Opens Up About Height Preference In Dating

Another interesting example of this arrived during Cunningham and Wilson's March 4 podcast episode, when the duo was asked by a fan who initially said no to a prospective romantic partner through a dating app, but then changed their mind after having met them in person.

"That's when dating apps and technology are ruining stuff. If you like him in person, don't overthink a stupid f****** app," Wilson said in response to the question.

Cunningham added, "Agree. Because, speaking for the girls, guys are kind of uglier in pictures. They don't do them justice, I feel like. So when you meet them in person, it's like, 'Oh, wait.' You could be cuter."

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) talks to WNBA star Sophie Cunningham | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The next question came from a fan who said he was interested in taller girls, and asked whether there was something specific he could do to get the attention of women who are taller than him.

After Wilson asserted that the fan should be proud of this "kink" and that he's going to meet a "tall queen" out someday, Cunningham (who is listed at 6'1") added, "I don't think I'm the right tall person to ask, because I couldnever date someone shorter than me. Because I'm already big. So, I want someone who is going to make me feel smaller.

"But there are so many guys who have taller girls! I think people have really good energy, and I love so many people. I just can't, I would just feel like the man in my relationship," Cunningham added before telling this fan they should attend a beach volleyball event to meet taller women.

It sounds like anybody who is below 6'1" doesn't have much a shot when it comes to Cunningham.