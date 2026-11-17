The WNBA Draft lottery ended with the Toronto Tempo landing the No. 1 pick in the 2027 Draft. The Houston Comets and Washington Mystics rounded out the top 3. Three West Coast squads made up the remaining portion of the lottery. The Los Angeles Sparks will pick twice in lottery range following the Kelsey Plum trade in August.

The Indiana Fever currently hold the No. 10, 25 and 40 picks in the 2027 WNBA Draft, the exact same picks they held in last year's draft. Defense and bench scoring will be crucial for the Fever after their 2026 campaign, which saw them earn 28 regular-season wins before falling to the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs. While every player in the Fever's big three last season was homegrown, drafting young depth will be key to proving Indiana can keep turn the corner and extend its window for a potential championship.

The Fever have, for good reason, gone the route of Kirk Herbstreit and picked the SEC with nearly all of their latest draft picks: Every one of the Fever's 2026 draft selections came from the conference, including South Carolina guard Raven Johnson in the first round. She joined Aliyah Boston, Tyasha Harris and Bree Hall as another former Dawn Staley protégé on the Fever last season. Where Harris and Johnson would take on rotational roles in their first seasons with the Fever, Boston would continue her All-Star streak as she racked up her fourth selection in as many years.

Should the Fever look to South Carolina once more to keep strengthening their young core? Can another familiar face be just one answer Indiana needs to take it over the top in the near future?

The (Potential) Return of Johnson and Johnson

Feb 8, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) and guard Tessa Johnson (5) celebrate a play against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So nice, they'll have to do it twice.

The Johnson and Johnson, a duo took the court together for three years at South Carolina, including in their latest National Championship run in 2024. The two joined forces that season alongside four players who made the WNBA, including a Fever developmental player in Hall, as they steamrolled their competition on their way to an undefeated season. The duo would make two more NCAA Tournament Finals appearances before Raven Johnson finally made her way to Indiana, where she'd leave behind multiple conference awards that spoke to her defensive prowess well before she donned the Fever blue and red.

While the Fever may need to continue focusing on defense before the start of next season, Tessa Johnson would only strengthen what made Indiana's offense a force to be reckoned with in 2026.

A lethal 3-point shooter with a smooth jumper, Johnson ended last season with a 44.8% clip from long range on just over five attempts per game. The 2nd-year starter has knocked down an even 50% of her 3-point shots in her first four games this season, including three of her four tries in South Carolina's win over USC. The Fever proved to be one of the league's best 3-point shooting teams last season after hitting a league-leading 38.6% from long range, which was only aided by a sudden surge in 3-point strength from Boston.

Johnson's strengths on offense, from her drives inside to her solid work as a passer, can all be skills the Fever can work with if they're to improve their scoring punch outside of their All-Star core. Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark accounted for more than 65% of the Fever's points per game last season, with no one outside of them averaging more than eight points per game. Whether Mitchell hits the road for another team during the offseason or not, having a player like Tessa Johnson to supplement the team's offensive engines can only be a plus should she fall to them at No. 10.

The Fever can go in plenty of directions to find play-now options that don't break the bank or developmental players for the future at No. 10. Still, having a familiar duo back on the same squad can at least be something to think about as the NCAA season continues to unfold. Should luck be on the Fever's side, the Johnson and Johnson duo can be something to look forward to going into their 2027 run.