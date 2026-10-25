Sophie Cunningham's 'That Program' Remark Stands Out Amid Fever Front Office Shakeup

The Indiana Fever parted ways with Team President Kelly Krauskopf and General Manager Amber Cox on Friday.

This front office overhaul came in the wake of a disappointing end to the 2026 season, where the Fever's first-round playoff exit against the Las Vegas Aces didn't come close to the team's WNBA championship aspirations.

Sophie Cunningham, who is an unrestricted free agent after spending the past two seasons with the Fever, was asked about Krauskopf and Cox's exit by Yahoo Sports.

"There was not a lot of warning, and that's okay. I think that's probably a good thing, that you kind of keep it in-house a little bit," Cunningham said of the Fever's front office moves, per the Yahoo Sports TikTok account.

"But you know what, Kelly and Amber, they're phenomenal, phenomenal people. They cared a lot about us, as individuals and as players outside the court. And so I have nothing but great things to say about them. Hoping the Fever come in and bring people who can do a really good job for that program," Cunningham continued.

"I was blessed to be under Kelly and Amber, and I hope them the very best. And so we'll see what happens," she added.

Just come across this …… pic.twitter.com/bzwasBmDAA — Lauren 🤟🏼 (@LaurenJBH1) October 25, 2026

Sophie Cunningham Speaks About Fever Front Office Purge in Past Tense

It's clear that Cunningham holds both Krauskopf and Cox (who said that Cunningham's off-court comments and notoriety wouldn't impact whether she'd consider re-signing Cunningham) in high regard with these comments.

It's also interesting to hear Cunningham's tense when speaking about Indiana's organization. All of her comments were made about the Fever were made in the past tense, as if she's already on the outside looking in.

This is technically accurate. She's going to be a free agent and her future with the franchise is uncertain. But it's still interesting to hear her speaking with a degree of distance about her Indiana tenure.

Fans are divided on whether they want Cunningham to return. She's adored by many fans, and certainly had her fair share of good on-court moments over the past two seasons.

But some feel like the noise she generates off of the court isn't worth what she provides on it, especially given the microscope Indiana is already under because of Caitlin Clark.

The bottom line is that whoever the Fever's next GM is will decide on whether they want to pursue Cunningham in free agency. And Clark will likely have a say in that final decision, given the expectation that she'll play a role in her team's roster makeup moving forward.