Stephanie White Shares What She Wants to See From Caitlin Clark in Fever 2026 Season

The Indiana Fever's training camp for the upcoming WNBA season began on April 19, which means that the roster and coaching staff are all together for the first time all year.

This is a time of optimism for every WNBA franchise. But the Fever and its fan base have many reasons to be optimistic, given what they've brought back almost all of their key players from the 2025 campaign plus added several other pieces that should add depth and complement head coach Stephanie White's system.

But the biggest reason for optimism is that superstar guard Caitlin Clark is completely healthy and appears poised for a major bounce-back year. Not only is Clark the conductor of Indiana's offensive attack, but she's one of the most dynamic and lethal weapons in the entire WNBA. Plus, she's the sport's biggest star, and her playing is a good thing for everybody in the league.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Stephanie White Outlines 'Joy' Expectation for Caitlin Clark in 2026 Season

Given how much of a competitor Clark is, being forced to watch her team from the sidelines last season would have been tough mentally. And it seems that White noticed how much of a toll this took on her, and wants Clark to return to what got her to this point in the first place.

This was conveyed by a comment White made when speaking with the media on April 19. When asked what she wants to see from Clark this season, given that she's entering her third season, White said, "I don't think for somebody like Caitlin, it matters how many games you have. She does what she does. I think the thing that I want to see, is I just want to see her play with joy," per a YouTube video from IndyStar.

"It was such a hard year a year ago—when you're going through injuries, it's tough, when you're in and out, it's tough, when you're not able to do what you love, it's tough. So I want to see her play with joy. I want to see her enjoy the opportunity that we have, and this team that we have, and go out and do what she does best," White added.

Fans got to see Clark playing with joy during the Team USA FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament last month, and she finished as the tournament's MVP. Her success there bodes well for what she'll be able to do for the Fever this year.