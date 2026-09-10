What Caitlin Clark Must Do to Set Team USA World Cup Assist Record

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark added nine assists to her FIBA World Cup tally during Team USA's dominant quarterfinal win against Hungary on Thursday morning.

She started the World Cup with a bang, amassing 11 assists in Team USA's group stage opener against China. Then No. 22 struggled against Italy, only finishing that narrow win with one assist. But she bounced back in a big way against Czechia, securing seven assist in that final group stage game.

This means Clark is averaging seven assists per game across Team USA's four World Cup contests, putting her 1.2 assists per game ahead of Dawn Staley's 5.8 during the 1998 FIBA World Cup.

Most APG averaged at a World Cup — Team USA:



7.0 — Caitlin Clark (2026)

5.8 — Dawn Staley (1998)

5.3 — Chelsea Gray (2022) pic.twitter.com/SQGnKR0hEf — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) September 10, 2026

Therefore, Clark just needs to tally seven total assists over Team USA's next two games to set the Team USA record for highest assist per game average in a FIBA World Cup.

Assuming that Team USA advances to the championship game (their semifinal is on Saturday) and Clark remains healthy, she will almost certainly set this record. And no other player on Team USA's current roster threatens to overtake her assist tally, as Paige Bueckers' 3.5 assists per game is the second-most on the team to this point.

Fever Fans Aren't Surprised About Caitlin Clark's World Cup Assist Success

Fever fans have come to expect record-setting passing from Clark. And it has been fun to see this translate from Indiana's regular season (where the offense depends on her creating for herself and for her teammates) to Team USA, where she doesn't necessarily have the same pressure to produce.

Then again, Clark has proven that she's the best passer on Team USA's roster. They could probably get along fine without her, but having that passing ability has proven to be a valuable asset and will continue to be when Team USA faces its toughest opponents yet in the FIBA World Cup's final two games.

Team USA is still waiting to see who they'll face in the semifinal, as they play the winner of Australia and Spain's game on Thursday. But the USA roster already knows that they'll be playing on Saturday at 2 PM ET.

Given how well Clark has performed coming off the bench for Team USA, one would imagine that she'll have that same role in the final two World Cup games. But even more important than who starts games is who finishes them, and Fever can fans should expect to see Clark on the court during crunch-time if there is any in Team USA's final two World Cup contests.