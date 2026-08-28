Indiana Fever Remaining Schedule: What’s Left in 2026 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever's 2026 season has been filled with twists and turns. But despite a lot of noise surrounding the team off the court, they've taken care of business on it of late. That includes emerging from a five-game road trip 3-2, bringing their record to 25-14 overall.

The Fever also currently boast the best offense in league history when it comes to both points per game and offensive rating. Still, despite that impressive feat and being 11 games over .500, they sit in fifth in the tightly bunched WNBA standings. That means there is a lot to play for in the season's final stretch.

However, the remainder of the year is not structured normally. That's because the 2026 WNBA season has a built-in break for the FIBA World Cup in Berlin, Germany. Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are on the roster for Team USA, and Indiana coach Stephanie White is part of the coaching staff.

Here's how the rest of the Fever's schedule shapes up with one more game against the Connecticut Sun followed by a break and then the last four games.

Fever Remaining 2026 Regular Season Schedule

Friday, Aug. 28: vs. Connecticut Sun — 7:30 p.m. ET [ION]

Friday, Sept. 18: at Toronto Tempo — 7:30 p.m. ET [ION]

Sunday, Sept. 20: vs. Washington Mystics — 4 p.m. ET [NBA TV]

Tuesday, Sept. 22: vs. Minnesota Lynx — 8 p.m. ET [ESPN]

Thursday, Sept. 24: at Minnesota Lynx — 8 p.m. ET [USA Network]

Playoff Home Court and Opponent Still to Be Determined

It's imperative Indiana takes care of business against the Sun and then the expansion Toronto Tempo as how they finish the year will go a long way toward determining whether they have home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, and who they face.

The Fever are only 0.5 games behind the Atlanta Dream for fourth (which would mean home court) and only one game behind the Las Vegas Aces for third. However, the Washington Mystics are only one game behind Indiana, with the Dallas Wings and New York Liberty two games back respectively.

The Fever's final three-game stretch is tough with a game against the Mystics and two versus the Minnesota Lynx. However, the Lynx have already secured the No. 1 seed, so they will not be playing for much in those last two contests.

Ultimately, Indiana can only control how they play, but heading into the break, there is still much at stake. How the Fever finish matters for playoff positioning, with the bonus of continuing to bolster Clark and Kelsey Mitchell's Co-MVP campaign.