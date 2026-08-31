Where Indiana Fever Stand in WNBA Playoff Race at World Cup Break

The Indiana Fever have a pause in their season, as does the rest of the WNBA. The Fever's win over the Connecticut Sun on Friday was their last game until September 18.

In the meantime, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston will head to Berlin, Germany to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. Fever coach Stephanie White will join them as part of the staff.

And while seeing Clark and company on the world stage will certainly be a show, the contests after the international tournament will be of the utmost importance for Indiana.

That's because they are currently amid a tightly bunched playoff race with the standings shifting nearly every night.

The Fever head into the break in fifth place, though they have an identical 26-14 record to the Atlanta Dream. The Dream currently hold the tiebreaker due to record against over .500 teams. The two squads split the season series so the tie will be broken by that measure.

Indiana does have three games against teams with a winning record on the other side of the break, so they will have a chance to strengthen that record.

Their remaining schedule is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 18: at Toronto Tempo — 7:30 p.m. ET [ION]

Sunday, Sept. 20: vs. Washington Mystics — 4 p.m. ET [NBA TV]

Tuesday, Sept. 22: vs. Minnesota Lynx — 8 p.m. ET [ESPN]

Thursday, Sept. 24: at Minnesota Lynx — 8 p.m. ET [USA Network]

Playoff Standings Could Still See Movement

The Fever's schedule starts with a contest they should win versus the Toronto Tempo, but doesn't get easier from there. However, the Minnesota Lynx have already clinched the No. 1 overall seed so they won't have as much at stake in the final two games.

Not only are the Fever battling Atlanta for who could have home court in a potential first-round matchup, but they could still move up or down in the standings.

Indiana is just a game out of third behind the Las Vegas Aces and they hold the tiebreaker versus Las Vegas. However, the Aces only play below .500 teams the rest of the season. Conversely, the New York Liberty, Washington Mystics, and Dallas Wings are all two games behind Indiana. They should be able to hold that advantage, but must take care of business to do so.

Given the way things look now for Indiana, the Fever will start playing playoff-level games as soon as they resume action following the World Cup.