Where Indiana Fever Players Are Competing During WNBA Offseason

After a first-round playoff exit, the 2026 Indiana Fever have officially entered the offseason and several of their players have already announced their offseason plans.

Although fans may be disappointed to learn that Caitlin Clark will not be competing anywhere this offseason (as far as we know), they should find comfort that she will be actively involved in the Fever's free agency pitch meetings, which she made clear during her exit interview.

As of now, 8 of the 15 players from the Fever's 2026 roster are committed to play in various offseason leagues. Unrivaled's 3x3 women's basketball league enters its third season with several Indiana stars taking part. Unrivaled is branching out to play in different cities during its 2027 campaign, including Los Angeles, Boston, New York, San Francisco, Detroit, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, and Houston. The new season will tip off in January and conclude in March.

Meanwhile, tipping off is the inaugural season of Project B, which is a global tournament-style 5-on-5 basketball league. This league not only gives players another alternative option to continue growing their game during the offseason, but also reportedly offered some stars $2 million salaries, which surpasses the WNBA's maximum salary.

Aug 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and forward Monique Billings (25) smile during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Indiana Fever Players Will Be During the WNBA's Offseason

Fever guard Lexie Hull and forward Monique Billings will be returning to Unrivaled. All-Star center Aliyah Boston is also committed to play.

Boston's exact timeline and status for competing in Unrivaled remains unclear after the Fever announced that she had undergone successful arthroscopic surgery to repair the meniscus in her right knee. Boston dealt with the injury throughout the WNBA season, with the issue dating back to Unrivaled play last February.

Guards Sophie Cunningham and Kelsey Mitchell, along with Makayla Timpson, are signed up to play for Project B. The teams they'll represent have not yet been announced. Play will begin in January and will run through April 2027 with several international tournaments planned.

Both Cunningham and Mitchell have uncertain futures as Fever free agents, but are certainly great additions for the inaugural season of Project B.

As for more international competition, Bree Hall and Michelle Onyiah will be playing overseas. Hall is scheduled to play for the Rutronik Stars Keltern in Germany while Onyiah is competing in Spain with SPAR Girona.

There will certainly be no shortage of basketball action for Fever fans to follow leading up to the 2027 WNBA season.