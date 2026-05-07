Why Point Guard is Actually the Indiana Fever's Deepest Position

The Indiana Fever released their final roster ahead of Saturday's regular season opener against the Dallas Wings. The talk all offseason and throughout training camp has been about the Fever's guard-heavy approach when constructing the roster.

In their final cuts, the Fever waived three guards. Despite that, it still leaves them with a crowded point guard room, one that takes up nearly half the roster. With their sights set on a WNBA championship in 2026, here's a look at the Fever's guard room heading into this weekend:

Guards:

Caitlin Clark

Kelsey Mitchell

Raven Johnson

Tyasha Harris

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

While some are better suited as secondary ballhandlers, all are capable of playing point when necessary. Perhaps the most intriguing storyline out of training camp and the preseason has been rookie Raven Johnson, a lightning bolt of energy that dazzled the coaching staff with her impressive defense.

Of course, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell are the starting backcourt and mesh very well together when sharing the court. Clark, the more traditional point guard, is looking to come back in a big way after an injury-riddled 2025 season that limited her to just 13 games. Mitchell, who re-signed on a one year, $1.4 million supermax contract in the offseason, posted 20.4 points per game last season in Clark's absence.

Examining the Fever point guards before season opener

Indiana Fever guard Raven Johnson (3) runs a play against Nigeria’s Blessing Ejiofor (22) on Saturday, May 2, 2026, during the first half of a preseason game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The point guard rotation figures to be Clark, Johnson and Harris. This may be the best straight up point guard room they've had since Clark joined in 2024.

Not much needs to be said about what Clark brings to the table, a true superstar that can score from anywhere on the floor, facilitates extremely well, and is capable of making a play at any given moment. Now fully healthy, the sky is truly the limit for the former No.1 overall pick.

Johnson, the No.10 overall pick, averaged 6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and nearly 3 steals during the preseason. While many questioned the pick initially, Johnson quickly showed why the Fever were ecstatic about bringing her on. She'll fit in just fine in relief of Clark—and perhaps sometimes next to her as well.

When some veteran experience is needed, that's where Harris will come in. The seventh year guard, who also hails from South Carolina just like Johnson, was injured for most of 2025. Her pass-first approach will be best suited when getting the ball into playmakers' hands quickly. Harris also is a threat from beyond the arc, as she is a 38.5% career three-point shooter. She has experience playing under coach Stephanie White, as Harris was a member of the Connecticut Sun during White's tenure there.