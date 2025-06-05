New York Liberty On SI

2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Tracker: Liberty Go For Another

Keep track of the New York Liberty's quest for in-season glory.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Brandon Todd, NY Liberty

The New York Liberty may not have to wait until fall to raise another banner.

Commissioner's Cup action is fully underway on the WNBA level, as the league's 13 teams are battling it out for in-season glory. The Liberty will seek to reach their third consecutive final, having defeated the Las Vegas Aces in the 2023 edition before falling to the Minnesota Lynx last year.

This is the fourth edition of the Commissioner's Cup and no team has earned the championship twice yet. This time around, the Liberty will be playing for "Girls for Gender Equity" as part of the Commissioner's Cup's community outreach bonus.

The Brooklyn-based organization, which "works intergenerationally, through a black feminist lens, to center the leadership of black girls and gender-expansive young people of color in reshaping culture and policy through advocacy, youth-centered programming, and narrative shift to achieve gender and racial justice," will receive additional funding for each Liberty victory earned during Cup play.

Keep track of the Liberty's progress in the in-season competition below:

Eastern Conference

Team

Wins

Losses

Point Differential

1. LIBERTY

1

0

+48

2. Indiana

1

0

+9

3. Atlanta

0

0

0

4. Chicago

0

0

0

5. Washington

0

1

-9

6. Connecticut

0

1

-48

Western Conference

Team

Wins

Losses

Point Differential

1. Minnesota

2

0

+34

2. Las Vegas

1

0

+5

3. Seattle

1

1

+1

4. Phoenix

1

1

-18

5. Los Angeles

0

1

-5

6. Dallas

0

1

-6

7. Golden State

0

1

-11

Scores & Schedule

(All Times ET)
(Games available on WNBA League Pass unless noted)

Sunday, June 1

LIBERTY 100, Connecticut 52
Phoenix 85, Los Angeles 80
Las Vegas 75, Seattle 70
Minnesota 86, Golden State 75

Tuesday, June 3

Indiana 85, Washington 76
Minnesota 88, Phoenix 65
Seattle 83, Dallas 77

Thursday, June 5

LIBERTY @ Washington, 7:30 p.m., WNYW/Amazon Prime Video
Golden State @ Phoenix, 10 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Friday, June 6

Atlanta @ Connecticut, 7:30 p.m., Ion
Los Angeles @ Dallas, 9:30 p.m., Ion

Saturday, June 7

Las Vegas @ Golden State, 3 p.m., ABC
Indiana @ Chicago, 8 p.m., CBS
Seattle @ Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 8

Connecticut @ Washington, 3 p.m.
Minnesota @ Dallas, 4 p.m.

Monday, June 9

Golden State @ Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 10

Chicago @ LIBERTY, 8 p.m., ESPN
Indiana @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., ESPN3

Wednesday, June 11

Dallas @ Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles @ Las Vegas, 10 p.m., CBSSN
Minnesota @ Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 13

Chicago @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., Ion
Dallas @ Las Vegas, 10 p.m., Ion

Saturday, June 14

Los Angeles @ Minnesota, 1 p.m., CBS
LIBERTY @ Indiana, 3 p.m., ABC

Sunday, June 15

Chicago @ Connecticut, 12 p.m., CBS
Atlanta @ Washington, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Phoenix @ Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17

Atlanta @ LIBERTY, 7 p.m., WWOR
Connecticut @ Indiana, 7 p.m., NBA TV
Golden State @ Dallas, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas @ Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington @ Chicago, 8 p.m.
Seattle @ Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1

Championship Game, TBD

