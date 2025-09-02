Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is back to hitting clutch shots on New York Liberty-branded hardwood at Barclays Center — albeit a few levels down.

Laney-Hamilton, the Liberty's (Rutgers Scarlet) Knight in shining armor, was perhaps an unintentional, unfortunate harbinger of New York's medical fortunes this season: aftershocks of a lower-body injury that plagued her during last year's championship eventually yielded an early exit from Unrivaled and offseason surgery. A contract suspension officially keeps Laney-Hamilton off the floor for the whole championship defense, though she has full reign to stage her rehab on Atlantic Avenue.

That includes very limited on-court activity when practice is not in session, and Laney-Hamilton has made the most of it: when New York was able to stage a rare practice on Barclays' basement courts last month, Laney-Hamilton playfully partook in a media scrum and later engaged in a victorious, if not paced, knockout session with head coach Sandy Brondello while ex-New Yorker and current front office rep Epiphanny Prince served as their designated rebounder.

"Bee, over the last few years, has played a key role for us," Brondello, cheekily claiming she "wasn't warmed up" prior to the knockout clash said. "I think what we miss is her ability to get buckets when we need it, whether it's posting up smaller defenders, whether it's going one on one, she's got a really nifty pull-up game and pick-and-roll. Then defensively, her toughness, her full-court pickups. There's a lot, she did a lot of great things for us, be. But she's rehabbing hard and getting back healthy, so I'm excited to see her when she's fully fit again."

Laney-Hamilton's season-long ailment has ensured that the Liberty will never play a game at full strength this year, even as they slowly but surely inch back to the roster that won each of its first nine games while she was sidelined. Nonetheless, she has taken on a more active presence as the season has gone on, joining the team on the bench for select games and accompanying them on certain road trips.

The Liberty reps that Laney-Hamilton left behind have mostly confined the conversation about their ongoing postseason chase to themselves, especially when it comes to the mistakes that have created a relative freefall on the WNBA playoff bracket. Even so, Laney-Hamilton's absence has become more glaring as the spotlight gets brighter and the playoffs loom, forcing power plays such as expanding the rotation and making rare in-season additions, such as those of Emma Meesseman and Stephanie Talbot.

Along with Sabrina Ionescu, Laney-Hamilton is a rare holdover from the Liberty's "hybrid rebuild" era, the developmental stage of this active era of contention where the duo dragged New York back into the WNBA postseason kicking and screaming. When downright historic talents (i.e. Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot) entered the fold, Laney-Hamilton took a slight, if not noticeable, backseat in the grand scheme of things, as she was no longer required to score 20 points and throw her body around in the paint on an excessive basis.

While Laney-Hamilton clinics still emerged on prominent platforms (such as a 20-point showing that knotted the 2024 Finals after Game 1's harrowing collapse), she was frequently praised for defining the sense of sacrifice required on the path to a title.

"All of us know she's giving us whatever she's got, and the way that she continued to be aggressive ... that's what we're used to," Stewart lauded last fall. "We know she can do this and happy to see her get into a good rhythm with everything that's been up and down this season and know that she's a big factor in everything we do."

Muted Laney-Hamilton, however, still packs an emphatic statement, one the Liberty has sorely missed in the battle for the hardest possessions. Nearly three-quarters of the league, including the Liberty, has played 40 games, which constituted a full season last year and gives a fair perspective on where the team misses the tenured Laney-Hamilton, who reached several statistical landmarks in more downplayed categories despite a relatively pedestrian 11.8 points a game.

Category 2024 (Rank) 2025 (Rank) 2024 BLH Stats (Rank, Min. 20 games/mins per game) Net Rating 11..7 (1st) 5.3 (3rd) 16.2 (2nd) Rebounding Percentage 52.5 (1st) 48.0 (11th) 6.9 (T-30th) Opponents' 2nd Chance Points per Game 8.9 (T-1st) 12.4 (13th) N/A Win Percentage in Clutch Games .813 (1st) .588 (3rd) N/A

Nonetheless, the mental aspect of Laney-Hamilton's lingering presence shouldn't be ignored: after all, if anyone in Brooklyn needs a championship pick-me-up, the Rutgers regent is by far the perfect story, rising from the ranks of the late draft arrivals to become an All-Star and reliable championship contributor.

"To have Bee back [has been] really cool, just having her presence checking in, knowing that she cares a lot about this group," Stewart said after Laney-Hamilton's practice floor cameo. "We care about her getting back healthy and strong. So it's just like a breath of fresh air coming in and bringing some positivity and uplifting people when when it's been a little rocky."

