Liberty's Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Dazzles in Unrivaled Debut
New York Liberty fans craving an offseason basketball fix fresh off their first postseason championship have been spoiled this winter.
The Unrivaled 3-on-3 league, co-founded by seafoam star Breanna Stewart, has featured the 2023 MVP herself, as well as Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, and JJ — not Jonquel Jones, but Laney-Hamilton's infant niece who has frequently accompanied her aunt to the Brooklyn podium and scrum.
Laney-Hamilton and JJ each made their Unrivaled debuts on Tuesday night, as the former was called upon to serve as a relief swisher for Laces BC, the current runner-up on the league leaderboard. The lasting New Yorker put up 23 points on a 10-of-17 effort from the field and her last couple of tallies served as the game-winning basket in a 75-68 victory over Phantom BC.
In the aftermath, Laney-Hamilton missed one last defensive assignment, unable to keep a podium microphone away from JJ before Wade took his seat. That was easily forgivable, as the duo quickly won over their new adoring public with their efforts, Laney-Hamilton's proving strong enough to keep the Laces within striking distance of the first-place Lunar Owls.
"JJ really wanted to come," Laney-Hamilton said with a laugh when addressing what drew her to the Unrivaled opportunity. "Just being home, seeing everything that the league had to offer, it was very appealing and very good product. Me being available and them asking me to come, it was a no brainer."
The open floor of Wayfair Arena in Miami was perhaps tailor-made for Laney-Hamilton, who has risen from than ranks of the 12th women to become one of the top two-way players the WNBA has to offer. Her sneakers touched the hardwood less than 12 hours after the announcement of her participation was made and she wasted no time claiming once she made her Laces debut.
With the Laces lacking Tiffany Hayes, Kate Martin, and Alyssa Thomas due to injuries (ailments that forced them to forfeit a recent showdown with Vinyl BC), their lead nonetheless stuck thanks to the Rutgers alumna's fury, as a personal 7-0 run generated a nine-point lead before the midway mark of the second.
Kept alive thanks in part to a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double for Ionescu, Phantom fought their way back in but Laney-Hamilton slammed the door shut by contributing to all but four of the 12 points necessary to hit the target score, sinking three and dishing an assist to 2024 WNBA Finals foe Kayla McBride.
Ironically, Laney-Hamilton joined the squad led by Andrew Wade, who recently earned the title of Liberty director of player development. Being "a player that likes feedback," Laney-Hamilton relished the opportunity to work with Wade before the two returned to Brooklyn, labeling "beneficial" for her fifth season in seafoam.
For his part, Wade admitted that he "probably played Bee more minutes than [he] hoped," but was pleased to see her take "full advantage"—just as JJ did when granted rare access to a microphone (dodging most, if any, trouble by telling her aunt "I love you!" amidst the interruption).
"It's a blessing having her here, honestly," Wade said. "I was thrilled when I got the text and seeing her work and just gel with the group, I knew it'd be an easy fit. She's a vet, and she gets it, and she's just as selfless as anyone in the locker room, but on the floor, she just adds so much shooting athleticism, physicality defensively. There's just a ton that she brings to the table."
Wade and other New Yorkers no doubt look forward to having that back on the Brooklyn floor at full strength this season: the latter stages of Laney-Hamilton's championship run were partly marred by the aftershocks of a July knee procedure. Though somewhat ailing, Laney-Hamilton still managed to live up to the expectations Liberty fans have placed upon her, notably putting up a 20-point piece in the series-equalizing second game of the aforementioned Finals against Minnesota.
Reminders of the return of Liberty season, slated for May 17, also loomed through the presence of Ionescu, who came back to Unrivaled after fulfilling appearance obligations at NBA All-Star Weekend. The Liberty's long-sought championship meant just a little more to Ionescu and Laney-Hamilton, the longest-tenured New Yorkers set to respectively enter their sixth and fifth metropolitan seasons.
Laney-Hamilton and Ionescu could be viewed as unofficial case studies for Unrivaled: with each coming off injuries that ate away at personal progress (Ionescu underwent thumb surgery in December), Unrivaled provides healthy, high-profile, full-speed rehab that could expedite work in the training camp process. Laney-Hamilton appeared to view Tuesday as an inspiring step forward for each of them.
"It was fun," Laney-Hamilton said of the matchup. "She came out and did her thing, and so hopefully she continues to just grow, and then we can come together in the WNBA the season and keep pushing."
Laney-Hamilton will remain in Unrivaled's relief player pool for the rest of the season. Still stationed with Laces, she's on schedule to face the undefeated Lunar Owls on Saturday evening in Miami (6 p.m. ET, TruTV).
