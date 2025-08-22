Liberty’s Achilles Heel Won’t Go Away

The New York Liberty's season-long Achilles' heel came crashing down again Thursday night in a 91-85 loss to the No. 11 seed Chicago Sky (9-26).

Chicago's frontcourt of Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso imposed their will on the glass, pulling in 25 rebounds between them. As a team, the Sky outmuscled and outhustled the Liberty 42-27 on the boards.

“I mean, it’s been an issue all season that we get out rebounded,” guard Leonie Fiebich admitted after the game. “We got to do a better job, you know, the bigs boxing out and then guards flying in or missing box outs or just getting out hustle. I think we got to do a better job in these upcoming games.”

It was deja vu for a Liberty squad that has struggled all year to control rebounds. Just three weeks ag, they got bullied by another sub-.500 team, dropping a 42-29 rebounding battle - and the game - to Connecticut Sun on Aug.1.

Veteran guard Natasha Cloud didn't hold back her words when comparing Tuesday's effort against the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx to Thursday's lack of effort against the Sky.

“Can’t show up for, you know, a Minny and then not show up for a Chicago today.”

Head coach Sandy Brondello pointed to Chicago's discipline inside and the Liberty's need for a collective effort.

“Well, they’re bigs in particular. They do their work as the shots going up. They do their preparation early. So we’re getting pushed under the rim. And you know, it’s, it’s a bit of gang rebounding, not just the bigs. The bigs, we have to do a better job of blocking out, but everyone has to get in there and help out. It’s a team game, and we win together as a team. We lose together as a team. But rebounding’s been a bit of an Achilles for us, and if we want to go a long way in the playoffs, we’ve got to fix it up.”

Sabrina echoed Brondello's sentiment, stressing that the guards can't just leave the work to Jonquel Jones, and the frontcourt.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s tough, you know, it doesn’t fall always, you know, in the hands of the bigs. I think guards have to get in there and try and help them, because obviously, like, the bigs are getting dragged out and not under the basket to just get them. And so, I think it’s just a collective effort from everyone that maybe isn’t used to going in there and having to rebound, and now understanding like everyone has to go get those rebounds and 50–50 balls, because they can cost you a game.”

There's no time to dwell for the Liberty. Next up: a Saturday matchup with the No. 2 seed Atlanta Dream (23-13), featuring one of the toughest frontcourts in the league in Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner. If the Liberty can't box out against them, and pull out a win, they risk staying in fourth place of standings - or worse, stumbling into the postseason with no momentum.

Until the Liberty treat every missed shot like gold and protect the paint with intention, the road back to the WNBA Finals will remain steeper than it should be.

