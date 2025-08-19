Liberty Get Key Boost Back in Second Unit

Two weeks on the sideline felt like an eternity for Kennedy Burke, but Burke wasted no time making an impact in her return from injury. After straining her calf and missing a crucial stretch of games, the New York Liberty's sharpshooter finally returned to the court - and wasted no time reminding everyone why she was leading early talks for Sixth Player of the Year.

In her first game off minutes restriction, the Liberty reserve scored 11 points and hit two 3-pointers on 50% in her previous game against the No.1 seed Minnesota Lynx. Her first make from beyond the arc was the 100th 3-pointer of her career, making her the 194th player in league history to reach this milestone.

Burke knew two weeks off would test here conditioning. She just didn't expect to feel this sharp when she returned.

“It just feels good to be back on the court… having that time off,” Burke said. “I was just eager to come back… I know when you take two days off, you’re easily out of shape, so being gone for two weeks, I thought... I know that first game I’m going to be so fatigued. But I feel like I handled it well… I’m ready to go. We’re in a tough spot, but I’m just ready to do whatever it takes to make sure we win games.”

Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello echoed the importance of having Burke back in the rotation.

“She’s shooting the three ball just so good, and her ability in a screen — how she rolls out of it is great, how she can be in it and create that three for Emma,” Brondello said. “Her versatility… she feels really comfortable and confident. She’s been great for us all season long… and then 25 minutes last game, it’s great to see her. She looked good out there, I don’t think she looked tired at all.”

The timing of her return couldn't be better at this point in the season. New York has been battling through injuries from the starters to the bench, forcing rotations to shuffle nightly and leaving the second unit thin.

Before the calf strain, Burke was one of the league's most reliable bench weapons - a long, versatile defender who can stretch the floor, find her teammates and create her own shot. Her return bolsters the second unit with another scoring threat and defensive presence as the postseason race heats up. Her timing couldn't be better.

