Liberty Laser Focused on Performance

BROOKLYN, NY — With 10 games left in the regular season, the New York Liberty sit in third place with a strong shot to climb back to the No.2 seed - but little room for error in a crowded race that could also push them down to No.5. The balance between playoff positioning and playoff readiness is front and center.

After practice Monday, when asked whether the team openly discusses playoff positioning or simply prioritizes health and consistency, the response was clear the emphasis is on getting healthy and peaking at the right time, not on discussing position. According to players and coaches, the focus is on playing their best basketball for when it matters most.

Head coach Sandy Brondello acknowledged the team's awareness of the standings but emphasized that health and performance come first.

“We’d love the second seed, but look, right now I said we have 10 games,” Brondello said after Monday’s practice. “We want to control our own destiny with how we perform. We haven’t reached our peak. We’re excited about getting all our injured players back — in particular Stewie, what she adds — but there are areas where we have to be consistently great. We’re excited about the next 10 games to see what we’re about.”

Players echoed Brondello's sentiments, saying the priority is staying healthy and building chemistry as the postseason approaches.

“I think it’s mostly about health, and at the same time just making sure that we stay together through this tough time,” guard Kennedy Burke said. “Obviously we want to keep in our second spot, so now we just have to make sure that we keep winning.”

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

Emma Meesseman, signed midseason to bolster the frontcourt, said the team is focused on day-to-day rather than projections or seed scenarios.

“I think it’s more of a conversation, step by step,” Meesseman said. “We just talked about the things we can do now, on the court and off, to improve. I’m not even looking to the last game of the season or playoffs or whatever happens after — we’re really in the moment at this point.”

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

Assistant coach Sonia Raman framed it a long-term process that needs to be chipped away.

“It’s about the process,” Raman said. “We just want to be playing the best basketball when we get to the playoffs. That’s not a switch we can flip on that day — it has to happen today, tomorrow, in these incremental gains. That’s really our primary focus right now.”

For the Liberty, the race to the playoffs isn't just about position, it's about preparation. The Liberty continue to push as they build chemistry and recover from injuries. Breanna Stewart, who has been sidelined with a knee issue, remains without an official return date but is in track to be back by her birthday on Aug. 27. Nyara Sabally was evaluated Tuesday, though there is still no timetable for her return, while forward Izzy Harrison remains out on concussion protocol.

The Lynx, who have already clinched a playoff berth and sit comfortably at No.1, visit Barclays Center on Tuesday in a matchup that could impact the Liberty's push for the No.2 seed. For now, New York insists their eyes are on the work, not the standings.

