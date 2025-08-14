Liberty Forward Supports Investment in Next Generation Athletes

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart knows firsthand how powerful the right resources can be for a young athlete.

That's why she's lending her voice to support Brooklyn Basketball's partnership with Shoot 360, a state-of-the-art basketball training facility designed to help players of all ages sharpen their skills through innovative technology and personalized feedback.

"what Brooklyn Basketball is building with Shoot 360 is giving kids real tools to grow, build confidence, and have fun doing it."

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE) recently announced Brooklyn Basketball Training Center will become the first youth basketball facility in the tri-state area to deploy Shoot 360 technology when the space opens this fall.

Young basketball players in the tri-state area will have access to one of the most advanced training environments in the country when the new Brooklyn Basketball Training Center opens its doors across from Barclays Center on Flatbush Avenue.

BSE Global

This kind of investment in the city's youth has the potential to transform not just skills, but confidence and opportunity. "When I was growing up, I did not have access to anything like this, and I can only imagine how much it would have changed my game", Stewart said.

By pairing cutting-edge technology with expert coaching, it ensures that kids not only refine their skills faster but also develop the mindset and work habits needed to succeed at the next level.

As Stewart put it, "I love seeing this kind of investment in the next generation, right here in our Liberty community."

The center will feature eight Shoot 360 installations - five shooting cages and three skill cages - each using high-tech sensors and simulations to measure performance in real time. Players will receive instant feedback on shooting form, ball handling, and decision-making, while a companion mobile app tracks their progress over weeks and months.

The program will give young athletes a unique opportunity to develop their game in a professional-caliber environment, all while staying rooted in their local community.

The 18,600-square-foot facility - operated by Brooklyn Basketball, the youth basketball program affiliated with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty - will be the only youth training venue in the region to feature Shoot 360's immersive, data-driven basketball technology.

By bringing Shoot 360 to Brooklyn, the center not only introduces next-level performance tracking to the local basketball scene, but also reinforces the Nets' and Liberty's shared commitment to developing the next generation of players right in their own community.

BSE Global

In addition to after school programs, Brooklyn Basketball Training Center will host weekend training, camps, daily clinics, advanced training, all-girls programs, and other activations. There will also be an area for parents to convene and for students to have a safe space for homework or other needs before and after training.

More details and registration information can be found online.

