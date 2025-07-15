Liberty All-Star Sabrina Ionescu Returns to 3-Point Contest

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu has officially caught three-pointer fever.

Ionescu's participation in the 2025 3-Point Contest at this weekend's WNBA All-Star Game festivities in Indianapolis has been confirmed by the league, as she'll return to the site of one of her most dominant triumphs. The homegrown franchise face will face off against fellow All-Stars Sonia Citron (Washington), Caitlin Clark (Indiana), Allisha Gray (Atlanta), and Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles).

Ionescu's participation was first reported by Madeline Kenney of the New York Post. The 3-Point Contest, along with the WNBA Skills Challenge will be staged on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (8 p.m. ET, ESPN), just over 24 hours before Ionescu and Liberty teammate Breanna Stewart do battle in the main event.

Ionescu is back in the 3-Point Contest for the first time since her historic showing in the 2023 event in Las Vegas: facing off against former Liberty teammate Sami Whitcomb in the final round, Ionescu earned 37 of a possible 40 points, setting a record for either gender's long-distance shootout (beating the record Stephen Curry and Tyrese Haliburton respectively set at the 2021 and 2023 All-Star Games in the NBA edition).

Back on the 3-Point Contest floor, Ionescu will seek to become just the second woman to earn multiple victories in the 3-Point Contest. Former Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley is the first, having earned four between 2017 and 2022.

Ionescu's participation is one of several headlines in the three-point showdown, as she'll do battle with hometown heroine Clark, who previously made the former Oregon Duck one of her first selections in All-Star draft. Clark is captaining and curated a team as one of the winners of the fan vote and her group will do battle against one led Napheesa Collier (Minnesota) on Saturday night.

