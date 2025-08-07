Liberty Star Teases New Merch

Breanna Stewart may have just dropped the next must-have piece of Liberty fan gear - without even dropping it yet. Stewart continues to build anticipation around her custom "Stew York" hat, and fans are making it clear that they want it now.

The hat features a white crown with a classic high-profile, structured snapback design and a black curved brim. Black stitched eyelets give it a sleek contrast, while "Stew York" is stitched upside down across the front panel.

In her latest Instagram reel, the two-time WNBA MVP is seen gifting the updated version of the hat to rapper Jadakiss, who attended the Liberty's recent home vicotry against the Dallas Wings. With a big grin, Jadakiss looked at the hat and said, "this is fire, Stew York". Actor Jason Sudeikis, another Liberty game regular, also received one and simply called it "one of one, for me".

The hat - now refined from its original prototype - is a bold, New York-inspired snapback and with Stewart's number 30 stitched on the right panel in a sharp black outline.

NY Liberty

This isn't the first time Stewart has teased the release. She previewed a plain prototype on July 4 via Instagram reel, writing, "The Stew York hat might be my favorite. Thinking about dropping more... let me know if you need one". The initial version quickly received loved in the comments and sparked an early buzz.

Now, a month later, with refined versions being gifted publicly, fans believe a release date could come soon - though no official timeline was confirmed.

In her most recent post, Stewart gave her followers a chance to vote on whether she should release it. The caption read, "Sooooo should I drop these?" with an Instagram poll offering a simple choice: Yes or No.

The results were decisive. Of the 1,123 fans and counting who responded, 100% voted yes.

Though there's still no set release date, Stewart's birthday later this month could be a perfect launch date on August 27. For now, the snapback hat remains a coveted one-of-one or two, if you count Jadakiss and Sudeikis.

But with fan demand rising, the question isn't if Stewart will release the "Stew York" snapbacks - it's when.

