Liberty's Breanna Stewart's Unrivaled Dreams Come True

Earlier this week, New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart sat across from Sean Evans on his new show One More Round, brushing aside spice-level banter for a drink instead. As the segment wound down, Evans leaned in with the question about Stewart’s offseason ventures with her league Unrivaled - what’s the dream for Unrivaled?

Stewart didn’t hesitate. “When I think about my dream and what I want for Unrivaled, I think about us expanding. You know, we were able to play in this facility where we could hold probably three to 5000 people, but we want 20-25,000, on a nightly basis and paying everybody seven figures."

Breanna Stewart spoke about this on One More Round earlier this week. Love the timing of this news. Something tells me they’re not done yet. #Unrivaled pic.twitter.com/pTa6iCKlm6 — NYLFTV (@NYLibertyFanTV) October 2, 2025

At the time, her words sounded like a broad outlook. But just days later, the dream sharpened into reality.

This week, Unrivaled presented by Samsung Galaxy announced Philadelphia as the host of its inaugural tour stop. The league will tip off at the Xfinity Mobile Arena - home of the Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers, marking the first women’s professional basketball games in the city since 1998.

Philly is Unrivaled. One night only. In the City of Basketball.



Philly, get ready! Tickets are live NOW. https://t.co/icuXllAgeI pic.twitter.com/6BDM1I4tCe — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) October 2, 2025

Stewart went on to say, "I think that's something that everybody deserves, because all of these professional women's basketball players, they need to be valued and at unrivaled we value everybody so more money, more attendance, and we can go a little global. We can do overseas.”



These comments come as the WNBA near the end of the current CBA negotiations that have stalled. Unrivaled continues to set the standard for women's athletes, and this expansion shows growth to the offseason league in its second season.

For Philly, it’s both a homecoming and a glimpse of the future. A full-time WNBA expansion team arriving in 2030 in the works, Stewart and Unrivaled are giving the city a head start.

The event will feature four clubs competing in Unrivaled’s signature back-to-back format, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage across TNT, truTV, and Max. Ticket sales are already underway through Ticketmaster and the arena’s official site.

The league’s full schedule will drop in the coming weeks, with clubs and star matchups to be announced. But the message is already loud and clear: the movement Stewart described on One More Round is no longer just a vision. It’s tipping off in Philadelphia.

