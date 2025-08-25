Liberty Get Two Stars Back Against Sun

BROOKLYN — Breanna Stewart's having a birthday party and 17,000 of her best friends are invited.

True to her word, Stewart will return to the floor shortly before her 31st birthday, as the New York star will return to action when the Liberty faces the Connecticut Sun on Monday night (7 p.m. ET, My9). Stewart, dealing with a bone bruise on her knee, had missed the last 13 games after leaving July 26's game against Los Angeles early in the first half.

"I'm feeling good," Stewart said at the Liberty's Monday shootaround. "I just want to be back with my team, and try and help make make things a little bit easier on all fronts, and know that this is important for our playoff push. I took the time I needed, and was on the training staff for the entire four weeks, but happy to be back."

Stewart's declaration was just one bit of rare good injury news for the Liberty: in addition to Stewart, New York (22-15) will also welcome back Sabrina Ionescu from a one-game absence after she missed Saturday's defeat in Atlanta with a foot ailment. Natasha Cloud (nose) and Isabelle Harrison (concussion protocol) are game-time decisions while the postgame absence of Nyara Sabally (knee) continue.

Stewart stated that returning by her 31st birthday on Wednesday was a "non-negotiable." While Stewart will finally take to Brooklyn hardwood again, she will be on the minutes restriction capped "in the 20s."

Since Stewart went down, the Liberty has gone 5-8, falling to the fifth seed on the WNBA playoff bracket in the process.

"I think just energy, length, defensive presence, like just bringing us the versatility back on both ends to kind of pick up our pace a little bit, make sure we get rebounds so then we can get out and actually do what we do and run," Stewart said when asked what she can immediately bring to the table. "I think the first thing that we can do is continue to focus and lock in on effort plays. 50-50, balls, loose balls, things that are controlled. Whether the ball goes in the basket or not, you can't always control that, but making sure that we're on a string."

Stewart is in the midst of her third season in New York and is averaging 18.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in 24 showings so far this season.

