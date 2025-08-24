Liberty Legend Makes WNBA History

Former New York Liberty star Tina Charles is keeping it 200 this time around.

The all-time scorer in Liberty history, still repping the Connecticut Sun, reached another jaw-dropping landmark during Saturday action: with 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 94-84 win over the Chicago Sky, Charles recorded the 200th double-double of her WNBA career, becoming the first to reach that landmark in the league's history.

Of that tally, 76 came during her six-year tour with the Liberty (2014-19), where she still stands as the franchise's all-time leading scorer. Charles returned to her original franchise in Connecticut over the offseason: the Sun made the Queens native the top pick in the 2010 draft after her sterling collegiate career at UConn before she was dealt to New York after five seasons.

Also working with Washington, Phoenix, Seattle, and Atlanta, Charles has gone on to earn almost every women's basketball accolade short of a professional title: she became the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder with the Atlanta Dream last season and is second all-time in scoring behind Diana Taurasi.

Now, Charles is helping the rebuilding Sun get back on track after it bid farewell to most of its franchise cornerstones over the offseason. Though Connecticut (9-27) is long eliminated from playoff contention, it was won four of its last five after Saturday's triumph.

"When I am talking about our resilience, I think she's a big part of that," Sun head coach Rachid Meziane said of Charles after a Thursday win over Washington, per Maggie Vanoni of CT Insider. "She’s important for me and this team. She believed in us. She believed in us since the beginning. She’s doing her vet role. And she's doing it, very, very, very well."

With her latest accomplishment, Charles will hold court in a one-woman club for quite a while: the closest active player to 200 career double-doubles is A'ja Wilson, who put up her 118th for the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday.

Charles' first chance to go for double-double No. 201 will ironically come against the Liberty, as Connecticut visits Brooklyn on Monday night (7 p.m. ET, My9).

