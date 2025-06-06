Liberty Lose Jonquel Jones Early vs. Washington
New York Liberty star Jonquel Jones left Thursday's game against the Washington Mystics with an apparent ankle injury during the first period.
Jones appeared to roll her ankle on a shot attempt in the paint, collapsing upon her landing after the misfire. She was analyzed on the floor by the training staff, who appeared to adjust her sneaker before taking her to the locker room. Jones required some assistance to get there but she was able to walk with some strength on the foot affected.
The Liberty have since announced that Jones is questionable to return with the ankle injury.
Currently working through her third season in New York, Jones entered Thursday's game averaging a double-double at 15.7 points and 11.3 rebounds. The potential departure of last year's WNBA Finals MVP is only exacerbated by the continued absence of Nyara Sabally, who not only missed her sixth consecutive game on Thursday but is also set to join the German women's national basketball team at the upcoming EuroBasket Women's competition alongside Liberty teammate Leonie Fiebich.
New York trailed Washington 22-17 after the opening period. The first 10 minutes weren't all bad for the Liberty as Sabrina Ionescu tied and broke Crystal Robinson's long-standing record for most three-pointers in franchise history with her 400th and 401st. At 151 games, Ionescu is the fastest to reach 400 in WNBA history, breaking Diana Taurasi's record by seven games.
