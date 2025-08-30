Liberty Nearing Playoff Spot as Road Trip Begins

Everybody's working for the weekend ... and a playoff spot if you're the New York Liberty.

With half of the eight-team WNBA playoff bracket accounted for, the Liberty can be the next team to punch its ticket and can do so as soon as Saturday: New York can handle business itself with a win over the Phoenix Mercury (10 p.m. ET, My9) or gain entry if either the Golden State Valkyries or Seattle Storm lose.

Golden State and Seattle respectively host Washington and Chicago in games that get underway shortly before the Liberty's late tip. If none of the above scenarios play out, the Liberty (24-15) will still get in if the Los Angeles Sparks lose on Sunday against Washington.

Though its spot is mostly assured, getting an indicative letter next to its name would be a landmark for the Liberty, which has dealt with seemingly endless injuries woes, ones that have frequently interrupted the franchise's first-ever postseason title defense.

New York is slowly but surely inching toward full health as the postseason looms: Breanna Stewart recently returned after a 13-game absence due to a bone bruise on her knee while fellow Natasha Cloud, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones could all come back on Saturday after missing the last game against Washington.

Aug 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Rebekah Gardner (7) drives to the basket in the third quarter against the Washington Mystics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Added inconsistency and careless errors have relegated New York to fifth place on the current WNBA leaderboard, where they're currently fighting to regain homecourt advantage in the opening round. The Liberty are a game-and-a-half behind the Las Vegas Aces for second place and would take on Saturday opponent Phoenix in the first round if the season ended today. Upon their entry, the Liberty will look to become the first team to reach three consecutive editions of the WNBA Finals since the Minnesota Lynx did so in 2015-17.

New York is closing in on its fifth consecutive playoff appearance, which would set a new franchise record. That stands as the second-longest active tally in the league behind only Las Vegas, which has pushed its tally to seven with a 12-game winning streak. Minnesota, which fell to the Liberty in year's WNBA Finals, is one win away from securing homecourt advantage throughout the upcoming tournament.

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!