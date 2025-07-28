Liberty Past and Present Unite on CBA Reform

Brooklyn - As the current WNBA collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expires in October, the league and Women's National Basketball Players association (WNBPA) face a critical decision point. Beyond salary, revenue share, and roster size, player welfare — particularly the league's compressed schedule — deserves equal priority in those negotiations.

Former New York Liberty star and Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo voiced concern on Saturday night about the WNBA's increasingly condensed schedule — a growing issue that drew more attention after Breanna Stewart exited the Liberty's second game of a back-to-back with a non-contact injury.

“A priority of @TheWNBPA in the new CBA has to be addressing the condensed schedule,” Lobo posted on X (formerly Twitter). “This season there are too many games in too short a period of time.”

Lobo also shared data compiled by Garret Gastfield showing the average number of rest days between games has dropped to a five-year low:

• 2021: 4.03 days

• 2022: 2.81 days

• 2023: 2.88 days

• 2024: 3.23 days

• 2025: 2.70 days

The WNBA's new format was introduced this season, an increase from 40 games in 2024. But instead of expanding the season's duration, the league compressed the schedule.

Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich acknowledged the challenges of the schedule, particularly on the mental side.

“Yeah, I think every team is going through it. Every team has to play back-to-back. We’re lucky to play back-to-back at home, I think,” Fiebich said postgame. “But yeah, in general, just got to get your recovery. It’s also a lot. For me, it’s more so mental in these back-to-backs, because you’re going to be tired anyway. Even, like, looking forward to playoffs and stuff — we always kind of be tired — so just mind over matter.”

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

Jonquel Jones, Finals MVP and anchor of the Liberty's frontcourt, said the situation should be addressed when the league and players union meet this fall to renegotiate the current CBA.

“Obviously you want to be able to put the best product [out] with us players,” Jones said. “And so being able to have time to rest and to fully recover a game into the next game is going to be really important moving forward. So, I think it should definitely be one of our priorities going into the new CBA negotiations.”

Jones added that the leaguewide nature of the issue at least ensures it will be addressed head-on.

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

“It’s not just a one-off thing where individual teams have to deal with it,” she said. “But obviously more rest is better for us health-wise — you know, being able to get up and down the court, being able to give the fans a good game and a quality product.”

If the WNBPA is serious about securing fair pay, expanding opportunities and sustainable careers for athletes, then scheduling reform belongs right alongside compensation at the top of the agenda in October's CBA negotiations. The league's growth is undeniable, but so is the risk of pushing players past their physical and mental limits.

