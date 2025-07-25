Liberty Star Using Unique Way to Build Chemistry

Breanna Stewart is still scoring big - this time, with clay.

Midway through the WNBA season, and while Stewart continues to produce on the court, she's also been working on mastering something a little more... earthy.

Back in training camp, the two-time MP revealed that the most non-basketball skill she felt she became elite at during the offseason was surprisingly - pottery.

"Well, I went to my first pottery class like a few weeks ago, and I made a bowl," she said.

"I was saying to Marta right after, I think we should do weekly classes. They have like weekly classes on Thursdays, but you know on the schedule there's a lot of Thursday games. So, something's got to give."

Hey @breannastewart What's the most non-basketball thing you got ELITE at this offseason?



P.s. petition to reschedule Thursday games! 😂



All jokes aside, I’ve always been impressed by how Stewie maximizes her 24 hours.

All jokes aside, I've always been impressed by how Stewie maximizes her 24 hours.

There's a constant motion to everything she does,…

Fast forward to the present, and Stewart has brought that off-court passion back to her team in a meaningful way. The Liberty star used a rare Thursday night off for a creative way to help the Liberty bond off the court. She organized at team outing to a pottery class at Artshack Brooklyn on Thursday, for a night of laughter, clay and unexpected artistry.

On her Instagram story, Stewart posted a video of herself working on a pottery wheel, captioned, "low-key, I'm a pottery master." She followed it with a video of her teammates finished pieces with the caption, "plot twist! The whole team is full of Picassos."

Teammates Natasha Cloud, Kennedy Burke, Bek Gardener and Nyara Sabally all posted their own stories from the night, showing off their creations and the good vibes that filled the studio. The activity was less about perfection and more about connection.

Per Nyara Sabally on IG, it looks like her, Jaylyn Sherrod, and Jonquel Jones went to a pottery class (that Breanna Stewart put them on to).

With veterans like Stephanie Talbot and Emma Meesaman joining the fold and the Liberty eyeing another deep playoff run, moments like this - centered around team bonding and shared experiences - could be the intangible glue that gives this team an edge. Stewart's leadership extends beyond the box score - and now, into a pottery studio.

