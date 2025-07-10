Liberty Players Make Love Island Predictions

Brooklyn, NY - The New York Liberty are taking their talents into the villa - at least when it comes to Love Island predictions. They've got strong opinions, predictions, and yes, their fan-favorite front-runner.

In the playful video released by the team, Liberty players took turns sharing their Love Island predictions on who will find love and take home the win on the latest season of the hit reality show. They dished out hot takes, and some playful disagreements before their previous matchup against the Aces.

While there was plenty debate over one potential finalist, one name had the locker room in full agreement: Amaya Papaya. The New Yorker, known for her authenticity and heart on the show, has clearly won over the Liberty locker room.

Veterans Natasha Cloud and Izzy Harrison - who are in a relationship - stood firmly behind Nick and Olandria. “My Love Island prediction is Nick and Olandria are probably gonna go all the way,” Harrison said. “If not, Ace and Chelley.”

Cloud doubled down with her own support for Nick, sparking some pushback from teammates. “I do love Nicolas. Everybody mad at me, but like, how can you not like him?” she said.

Jaylyn Sherrod, walking by during filming, didn't hold back her reaction. “Amaya Papaya though,” she called out, as Cloud laughed and nodded in agreement: “Amaya Papaya though, I agree. Wow.”

Sherrod made her pick clear: “Amaya and Bryan. Amaya Papaya. She deserves all the love.”

Bek Gardner, who celebrated her birthday on July 9, echoed the sentiment: “I’m gonna say we love Amaya Papaya. I don’t care who she’s in a couple with, so I’m gonna say Amaya and Bryan.”

Jonquel Jones offered one of the most heartfelt endorsements. “I predict that Amaya takes it all the way at this point. I think she is the only one that’s, to me, been genuine the whole time that she’s been there,” she said. “Hopefully she couples up with somebody that allows her to just take it all the way and win the money, because she’s the fan favorite for a reason.”

Nyara Sabally wasn't picking favorites - she was picking the prize. “Kick them all out, give me that $100K,” she joked.

Cloud also used the moment to send another personal invitation to a Liberty game. “We do love Amaya Papaya because she’s from New York. She’s authentic and she’s herself,” she said. Sherrod whispered, “Invite her to a game,” prompting Cloud to reply, “I did the last game too. I said Amaya Papaya — if you want to be loved, just come here.”

Whether Amaya wins or not, it's clear she's already won over the Liberty. The message is simple:

Amaya Papaya, pull up to a game. Courtside awaits.

