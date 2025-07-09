Liberty Star Sabrina Ionescu Makes WNBA History

Sabrina Ionescu recorded her sixth career game with at least 25 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists Monday night, leading the short-handed New York Liberty to an 87-78 win over the Las Vegas Aces. On a night the Liberty were without Finals MVP Jonquel Jones, Natasha Cloud and Issabelle Harrison, the team could've folded. Instead, they leaned into their depth: and they leaned into Ionescu.

Ionescu finished the game with 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists, becoming the first player in WNBA history to record six games of 25-8-8 or better.

With her 26th career game of 20-5-5, Sabrina Ionescu has passed Maya Moore for 7th most all-time in @WNBA history. https://t.co/Ufm66u9aZN — NYL Stats (@NYL_Stats) July 6, 2025

This stretch of elite play isn't new for Ionescu. Just days earlier in the Liberty's matchup against the Seattle Storm, she notched her 26th career game with at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, passing Maya Moore for 7th most all-time in WNBA history in that category.

“It means a lot, obviously, wanting to just have an overall, rounded game understanding,” Ionescu said. “Scoring is important, but so is rebounding and passing… I’ve done that my entire career — just trying to impact the game in any way that I can. And so obviously it’s an elite group, and I’m thankful to be able to be amongst such great players. But I mean, just trying to get wins.”

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

This isn't just about numbers - it's about Ionescu stepping into her leadership role. With two starters out, Ionescu didn't flinch. She controlled tempo, created opportunities, and hit big shots. The night capped a historic stretch for Ionescu, who also unveiled the first look of her latest signature shoe with Nike - the Sabrina 3s.

The Liberty (13-6) now enter a four-day break before returning to action at Barclays Center against the Atlanta Dream. Ionescu's performance adds another chapter to her growing resume as one of the league's most versatile and impactful stars.

